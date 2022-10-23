ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson cements top spot, UNC closing in on Coastal title

Clemson, led by backup quarterback Cade Klubnik, rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat Syracuse, 27-21, inching closer to the Atlantic Division title

The Tigers scored 17 fourth-quarter points to secure the comeback win. Syracuse missed a chance to seize control of the Atlantic on a day when the Clemson offense sputtered for three quarters.

Meanwhile, over in the Coastal Division, UNC had a productive bye week. The Tar Heels capitalized on Pitt’s loss to Louisville to take a two-game lead in the division.

Wake Forest enjoyed an easy 45-13 win over Boston College, but will need some help to overtake Clemson in the Coastal race, as the Tigers defeated WF earlier this season.

Atlantic Division

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) Clemson survived Syracuse at home, 27-21, to extend the nation’s leading win streak to 14 games. The Tiger defense rose to the occasion. After giving up two scoring drives in the first half to Syracuse, Clemson’s defense responded when it needed it the most. After falling behind 21-7 late in the first half, Clemson responded, shutting out Syracuse the rest of the way, stopping the Orange on eight consecutive drives. Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 ACC) Wake Forest rolled to an easy 45-13 win over Boston College. The Demon Deacons, behind six touchdowns – five passing, one rushing – from Sam Hartman, moved to 6-1 on the season. Syracuse (6-1, 3-1 ACC) The Orange blew a 14-point lead to lose at Clemson. After scoring late in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead, Syracuse’s offense went into the freezer, after forcing four Clemson turnovers and sending Tiger quarterback D.J Uiagalelei to the bench. NC State (5-2, 1-2 ACC) The Wolfpack were off this week, and continue to adjust to life without QB Devin Leary. NC State will host Virginia Tech Thursday. Louisville (4-3, 2-3 ACC) The Cardinals scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to secure a 24-10 win over slumping Pitt. Florida State (4-3, 2-3 ACC) FSU had a bye week and will host Georgia Tech next. Boston College (2-5, 1-4 ACC) After taking an early three-point lead on their second possession, BC just fell victim to a relentless air game from Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, losing to the Demon Deacons, 45-13.

Coastal Division