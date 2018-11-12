ACC Football Players of the Week: Week 11

Published Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 1:36 pm

acc footballThe ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their performances in Week 11 of the 2018 season. The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Daniel Jones, Duke, Jr.; Charlotte, N.C.
Jones’ 547 yards of total offense (361 passing, 186 rushing) in Saturday’s 42-35 win over rival North Carolina is the fifth-highest single-game total in ACC history • Jones became the third player in ACC history with multiple 300-yard passing and 100-yard rushing games • Completed 31-of-54 passes for 361 yards with three touchdowns and one interception • Rushed 15 times for 186 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown run and another run of 68 yards.

RUNNING BACK – Qadree Ollison, Pitt, Sr., RB; Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Ollison rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in Saturday’s 52-22 win over Virginia Tech • Ollison’s scoring runs covered 8, 31 and a record-setting 97 yards • The 97-yard run is the longest play from scrimmage in Pitt history and tied for the longest in college football this year • Ollison now has 1,054 yards rushing on the season and becomes only the sixth player in Pitt annals to achieve multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons • Ollison’s 2,700 rushing yards for his career eclipse Curtis Martin (2,643 from 1991-94) for 10th place on Pitt’s all-time list.

RECEIVER – Kelvin Harmon, NC State, Jr., WR; Palmyra, N.J.
Fourth ACC Receiver of the Week honor this season for the Wolfpack wideout • Harmon tied the NC State single-game record with 15 receptions for 134 yards in last Thursday night’s 27-23 loss to Wake Forest • The 15 catches marked the highest reception total among Power 5 players this season • Registered his fifth 100-yard game of the year while playing every NC State offensive snap in the game (81) • Leads the ACC and ranks fifth in the FBS with 107.2 receiving yards per game.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt, So., C; Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
Helped key Pitt’s historic offensive day in Saturday’s 52-22 win over Virginia Tech • Cited by the coaching staff for multiple big blocks at the point of attack to spring huge runs • Credited with several adjustment calls at the line of scrimmage that proved key as he graded out at 90 percent • Morrissey spearheaded an attack that saw Pitt pile up a school-record 654 yards in total offense, eclipsing the prior mark of 648 set against Eastern Michigan in 1995 • The Panthers rushed for 492 yards on 36 carries (13.7 avg.), the second-highest single-game rushing total in school history (530 vs. Army, 1975).

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Christian Wilkins, Clemson, Gr., DT; Springfield, Mass.
Wilkins returned to his home state and played a key role as No. 2 Clemson nailed down its fourth straight ACC Atlantic Division title with Saturday night’s 27-7 win at No. 17 Boston College • Wilkins posted five tackles, including one for loss, as part of a defensive line that limited Boston College to nine rushing yards • Also played on offense, appearing at running back on a play-action touchdown pass to tight end Milan Richard.

LINEBACKER – Jalen Johnson, Georgia Tech, Sr., OLB; Oneonta, Ala.
Johnson turned in perhaps the finest performance of his career with a team-high-tying eight tackles and a game-high two tackles for loss in Georgia Tech’s 27-21 win over Miami • Johnson’s two tackles for loss were a career high, while his eight stops were just one shy of his career high of nine, set the previous week at North Carolina • Making Johnson’s tallies even more impressive is the fact that Georgia Tech limited Miami to just 53 offensive plays.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Cameron Glenn, Wake Forest, Sr., S; Stone Mountain, Ga.
Glenn had 11 tackles (seven solo, four assists) in Wake Forest’s 27-23 win over NC State • Glenn, who had six career tackles for loss entering the game, had a career-best four TFLs vs. the Wolfpack • That ties as the most TFLs in a single game by an ACC player in 2018 • In addition, Glenn had his first career sack and two pass break-ups • Glenn helped Wake Forest’s defense hold NC State to just 47 yards rushing, 103 yards below the Wolfpack’s average in ACC games this season.

SPECIALIST – Joe Reed, Virginia, Jr., KR; Charlotte Court House, Va.
With Virginia leading visiting Liberty 24-17 on Saturday, Reed returned the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards for a TD, helping spur the Cavaliers to an eventual 45-24 win • Reed finished the game with 193 kickoff return yards, the fifth-best single-game total by an FBS player this season • The kickoff return for a score was the third in Reed’s career, tying for seventh among active FBS players • Also caught two passes, both for touchdowns (14 and six yards).

ROOKIE – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Fr., QB; Cartersville, Ga.
Fourth ACC Rookie of the Week selection for Lawrence, who posted career highs in completions (29) and pass attempts (40) in Clemson’s 27-7 win at Boston College • Accrued 295 passing yards and threw his ACC-leading 19th touchdown pass of the season in only his sixth start of the year.

