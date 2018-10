ACC Football Pick’Em: Week 7

Duke (4-1, 0-1) at Georgia Tech (3-3, 1-2)

12:20 p.m., Raycom

Series: Georgia Tech leads series 51-33-1; Last meeting: Duke, 43-20 (2017)

Raycom: Tom Werme, Dave Archer, Lericia Harris

Line: Georgia Tech -2.5

Capsule: Georgia Tech is Jekyll and Hyde. Which one shows up? Duke dropped a bomb two weeks ago at home against Virginia Tech. Jury still out there.

Pick: Georgia Tech 34, Duke 20

Louisville (2-4, 0-3) at Boston College (4-2, 1-1)

12:30 p.m., RSN

Series: Louisville leads series, 38-32-3; Last meeting: Boston College, 45-42 (2017)

RSN: Wes Durham, James Bates, Rebecca Kaple

Line: BC -13

Capsule: Louisville is still trash. Can’t even afford to fire the coach. Bad.

Pick: Boston College 44, Louisville 10

Pitt (3-3, 2-1) at No. 5/5 Notre Dame (6-0)

2:30 p.m., NBC

Series: Notre Dame leads series, 48-21-1; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 42-30 (2015)

NBC: Mike Tirico, Doug Flutie, Kathryn Tappen

Line: Notre Dame -21

Capsule: Does Notre Dame have a comedown after the big win in Blacksburg?

Pick: Notre Dame 45, Pitt 14

No. 16/15 Miami (5-1, 2-0) at Virginia (3-2, 1-1)

7 p.m., ESPN2

Series: Miami leads series, 9-6; Last meeting: Miami 44-28 (2017)

ESPN2: Jason Benetti, Kelly Stouffer, Olivia Dekker

Line: Miami -6.5

Capsule: Gonna be cold in Charlottesville Saturday night.

Pick: Miami 20, UVA 14

Virginia Tech (3-2, 2-0) at North Carolina (1-3, 1-1)

7 p.m., ESPNU

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 22-12-6; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 59-7 (2017)

ESPNU: Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey

Line: Virginia Tech -5.5

Capsule: That line is begging for you to bet Tech.

Pick: Virginia Tech 31, North Carolina 14

Picks by Chris Graham

