ACC Football Kickoff: 10 burning questions

The staff at AFP is heading down to Charlotte on Tuesday for the 2019 ACC Football Kickoff. The 10 burning questions in our notebook include …

Where do the writers put UVA?

We’ve seen the preseason mags giving the ‘Hoos some love, but the ACC Football Kickoff hasn’t had a lot of love for UVA in recent years, probably rightly so.

This isn’t based on anything scientific at all, but I’m prognosticating the preseason media poll putting Miami as the favorite in the Coastal Division, with Virginia Tech second and UVA third, probably a distant third.

Is Clemson a unanimous pick to win the ACC?

I’m not going to be the idiot to not vote Clemson, if you’re asking.

How about Trevor Lawrence? Unanimous first-team QB?

Hmmm. I do really like Bryce Perkins.

If he gets one vote, you know who cast it.

Who ya got for preseason Defensive POY?

I’d say the other Bryce, but actually, Bryce Hall is a projected first-round pick, so the other Bryce (Perkins) is The Other Bryce.

Who finishes second in the Atlantic?

Tough one. The discussion should be between Syracuse and N.C. State, but Florida State, as a brand name, probably gets the aggregate vote.

(Not mine. I like the ‘Cuse.)

Who is the new most uncomfortable interview?

I never was a fan of Jimbo Fisher, but Fisher was a Sunday afternoon in the park to Georgia Tech’s Paul Johnson.

Who, in turn, is having beer with your best bud from college compared to Al Groh.

I don’t see any Grohs, Johnsons or Fishers in the 2019 group. Thankfully.

Best interview?

Without question, the favorite out of the paddock has to be Mack Brown.

And the Awkward Appearance Award goes to …

Mark Richt, who is going to be on hand to help talk up the ACC Network, a year after being on hand to talk up his preseason Top 10 Miami football team, ahead of finishing (gulp!) 7-6.

How much are they going to beat us over the head with the ACC Network?

Considering how many cable providers have yet to sign on …

Who sits with us at the big dinner?

One year, I sat next to Frank Beamer. I’ll never get that lucky again.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google