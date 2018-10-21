ACC Football game times, TV networks for Week 9

The NC State at Syracuse football game on Saturday, Oct. 27, has been set for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2, the ACC and its television partners announced Saturday.

The Clemson at Florida State game, which was announced earlier this week for a noon kickoff, will be televised on ABC.

Week 9 ACC Football Schedule

Thursday, October 25

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, October 26

Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, October 27

Clemson at Florida State, Noon, ABC

Wake Forest at Louisville, Noon, RSN

North Carolina at Virginia, 12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports

Duke at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., RSN

NC State at Syracuse, 7 p.m, ESPN2

