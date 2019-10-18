ACC Field Hockey News, Notes: Seven teams in Top 20 nationally

Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, 6:44 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

ACC NetworkLed by No. 1 North Carolina, all seven ACC field hockey teams remain ranked among the top 20 of the latest NFHCA poll. The Tar Heels are followed by No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Louisville and No. 7 Virginia.

Boston College moves up to No. 13, followed by No. 15 Syracuse and No. 20 Wake Forest.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Oct. 18
Duke at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19
Longwood at Louisville, noon

Sunday, Oct. 20
Duke at James Madison, noon
Virginia at Drexel, noon
Wake Forest at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Syracuse at UConn, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Boston College at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Liberty at North Carolina, 1 p.m.



Comments





augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press news