ACC Field Hockey News, Notes: Seven teams in Top 20 nationally
Led by No. 1 North Carolina, all seven ACC field hockey teams remain ranked among the top 20 of the latest NFHCA poll. The Tar Heels are followed by No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Louisville and No. 7 Virginia.
Boston College moves up to No. 13, followed by No. 15 Syracuse and No. 20 Wake Forest.
Upcoming Schedule
Friday, Oct. 18
Duke at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Longwood at Louisville, noon
Sunday, Oct. 20
Duke at James Madison, noon
Virginia at Drexel, noon
Wake Forest at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Syracuse at UConn, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Louisville, 1 p.m.
Boston College at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Liberty at North Carolina, 1 p.m.