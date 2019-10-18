ACC Field Hockey News, Notes: Seven teams in Top 20 nationally

Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, 6:44 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Led by No. 1 North Carolina, all seven ACC field hockey teams remain ranked among the top 20 of the latest NFHCA poll. The Tar Heels are followed by No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Louisville and No. 7 Virginia.

Boston College moves up to No. 13, followed by No. 15 Syracuse and No. 20 Wake Forest.

Upcoming Schedule

Friday, Oct. 18

Duke at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Longwood at Louisville, noon

Sunday, Oct. 20

Duke at James Madison, noon

Virginia at Drexel, noon

Wake Forest at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at UConn, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Boston College at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Liberty at North Carolina, 1 p.m.

Comments