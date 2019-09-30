ACC announces game times, TV networks for Week 7
The ACC announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 10-12.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced
Friday, Oct. 11
Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced
Saturday, Oct. 12
Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN
Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN
Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Florida State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC – game time and network designation will be decided after the games of Oct. 5.
Open Dates: Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt
All times are Eastern.
