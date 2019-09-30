ACC announces game times, TV networks for Week 7

Published Monday, Sep. 30, 2019, 6:06 pm

The ACC announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 10-12.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced

Friday, Oct. 11

Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m., ESPN – previously announced

Saturday, Oct. 12

Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN

Louisville at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Florida State at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ABC – game time and network designation will be decided after the games of Oct. 5.

Open Dates: Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt

All times are Eastern.