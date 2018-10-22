ACC announces game times, TV networks for Nov. 2-3 football weekend
The ACC and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 2-3.
Friday, Nov. 2
- Pitt at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 3
Books from AFP![smoothslider id='1']
- Louisville at Clemson, noon, ABC
- Syracuse at Wake Forest, noon, RSN
- Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 12:15 p.m., Raycom Sports
- Florida State at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 27
- Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45 p.m., Raycom Sports
- Duke at Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN2