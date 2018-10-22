ACC announces game times, TV networks for Nov. 2-3 football weekend

Published Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 12:32 pm

acc footballThe ACC and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 2-3.

Friday, Nov. 2

  • Pitt at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 3

 

  • Louisville at Clemson, noon, ABC
  • Syracuse at Wake Forest, noon, RSN
  • Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 12:15 p.m., Raycom Sports
  • Florida State at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 27
  • Boston College at Virginia Tech, 3:45 p.m., Raycom Sports
  • Duke at Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

