Abigail Spanberger to host Seventh District virtual telephone town hall

Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host an open, public telephone town hall on Tuesday.

The town hall will be focused on issues facing Virginia’s families, seniors, and economy. The virtual event will also be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s congressional website and Facebook page.

To join, constituents should dial in to 833-380-0670. To watch the conversation live, Virginians can go to spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

During the event, Spanberger will take calls and comments directly from Virginians and answer questions about her work on behalf of Virginia’s Seventh District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Additionally, she will give an update on a range of issues impacting the Commonwealth’s economy recovery, share her reflections on the official visit of President Biden last week focused on lowering prescription drug costs, and discuss her bipartisan effort to ban lawmakers from trading individual stocks.

“In recent weeks, I’ve heard from many Virginians who have concerns about the Commonwealth’s economy, the range of opportunities available to their children, and their financial security. As their Member of Congress, I have a responsibility to respond to their feedback and directly answer their questions,” said Spanberger. “During tomorrow night’s event, I look forward to thousands of Virginians joining our conversation and learning more about how we can work together to move Virginia forward. I also am eager to answer their questions about how we can build a stronger economic recovery — one that works for every Virginian — in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”