 

AAA: Gas prices expected to stabilize into New Year

Published Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, 12:43 pm

aaaMore than 100 million Americans are taking to the roadways to travel for the holidays, but that isn’t having a large impact on gas prices.

At the start of the work week, only about a dozen states are seeing more expensive gas prices with increases of less than a dime.

“Millions of Americans will travel by car for a year-end holiday,” said Martha Meade, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “The substantial number of motorists has caused some state averages to increase heading into the holiday week, but these jumps aren’t big and won’t last long or linger past the holiday season.”

Today’s national average is $2.54, which is a penny less than last week and a nickel cheaper than last month. While the national gas price average continues to slowly edge cheaper, it is noticeably more expensive as compared to last year’s holidays – by nearly 20 cents. However, this isn’t deterring people from taking their holiday road trips and some states are seeing lower averages than last year.

