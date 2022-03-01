7 of the biggest SEO mistakes in 2022

SEO, or Search Engine Optimization, is the process of improving the ranking of a website on search engines. For businesses, this is essential to ensure customers can easily find them online. There’s no doubt that SEO is important for any business. By optimizing your website and content, you can attract more visitors from search engines, which can help to boost your sales and bottom line. However, it’s not always easy to know how to optimize your site for SEO.

With that being said, there are also many things that you could be doing that are hurting your SEO ranking. In order to avoid this, you need to know what these mistakes are. Here are a few of the biggest SEO mistakes to avoid in 2022.

Not using keywords

The first mistake that you should avoid making at all costs is not using keywords. Keywords are probably one of the most important things to use since they tell the search engine what your pages are about.

This means that if some one searches for a phrase or keyword, and you aren’t using any, your site won’t even show up on the search results. Without researching keywords, you won’t know what people are searching for either.

Not using a marketing company

The second mistake that many businesses make is assuming that SEO is easy and that anyone can do it. While it is true that anyone can do it, it’s not true that it’s easy, which is why if you use a digital marketing company, such as Cozab for example, you will see results much faster than if you did it yourself.

If you are new to SEO, it’s best just to hire the services of a professional to ensure that everything is being done correctly.

Not creating great content

If you are not seeing an increase in traffic, and no one seems to be visiting your site, or worse yet, they leave soon after entering, it might be because you are not creating great content. Did you know that bounce rate affects your SEO ranking?

Bounce rate is the number of people that leave a site almost immediately after opening it. More than this, by not creating great content you are missing out on the opportunity to become an authority in your niche.

Using incorrect information on GMB profile

Another common mistake that many businesses make is not using the correct information on their Google My Business profile. This happens more often than you would think, and this could be the reason why your ranking isn’t changing.

Local SEO and local customers are just as important as international SEO and international customers. Make sure that all of the details on your profile are correct, such as the address, contact information, opening and closing times, as well as a link to your site.

Not building links

One of the biggest mistakes that you could make is not building links. Building links is incredibly important if you are trying to rank higher. You should almost immediately, after creating great content, begin focusing on backlinks.

Backlinks are links that point back to your site, which means that when someone visits Site A, where the link is, they will be directed to your site, which means an increase in traffic and a higher ranking for you.

Not using social media

One of the most widely used tools in the world right now for SEO marketing is social media. You might ask why, and that’s because around half of the world’s population is using it. This means that the chance of finding your audience on a social media platform is incredibly high.

More than this, social media platforms are free marketing if you know how to use them correctly, in addition to the fact that you can promote your business on the platforms.

Not taking advantage of video marketing

Finally, the last mistake on this list that you could be making is not taking advantage of video marketing. Video marketing is fast becoming one of the most effective methods of marketing, so not taking advantage of it right now could be the reason you aren’t ranking up.

For example, 54% of consumers said that they want to see an increased amount of video content in 2022. More than this, 95% of a message is retained when watching it, as opposed to reading it, which is 10%.

Story by William Smith