5 ways to use DIY marketing to grow your business

Companies of all ages and sizes, face challenges finding ways to effectively market their goods and services. You need capital to support a marketing campaign, and sometimes it’s hard to find enough of it. Thankfully, there are several DIY marketing tools to help grow your new business. Start by writing a business plan, that includes a detailed path to your success. Then implement marketing tools in your day to day operation, so you can accomplish the goals you set. Here are some of the best marketing tips to get your business’s name out there, without breaking your budget from the beginning.

Study SEO Tools

Brushing up on your SEO tools is one of the best DIY marketing tips to help grow your business. Building a great website is one thing but getting potential customers to find it is another. That is why you need to study SEO tools.

There are several free steps you can take to improve your rankings, starting with publishing high-quality content. Quality content will increase the time spent on your page, lower bounce rates, and provide the answers to questions customers might have. Then look for ways to improve your user experience, starting by making your site mobile friendly. Implement keyword research when you write a business plan, to help improve click-through rates.

Finally, make sure you optimize your page speed because this will keep visitors active and ultimately increase revenue. These are some of the most effective ways to improve your SEO, to attract more traffic for your business.

Start a Blog

As a business owner you probably have a website, so why not add a blog section? Starting a blog will attract potential customers to your website. A blog will allow you to answer questions from your customers as well. Consider using an existing question someone might have, as a topic for your blog. Doing this will help you create a trustworthy business.

Your blog will be a way to connect with consumers on a deeper level. Always post consistent and creative content to increase brand awareness. High-quality content is extremely important because it will keep your customers interested. Also, feel free to get inspiration from other bloggers. Start following other pages in your industry to see what’s working best for them. You can write a business plan that incorporates these great ideas. A blog will give your business more depth and continue to keep you relevant.

Grow Your Email List

Email marketing is essentially free, so you need to take advantage of this tool, as a business owner. If you grow your email list properly, you will end up with a group of people who are interested in what you have to say, so much so that they want consistent information sent to them. Having a list of prospective customers will increase your sales dramatically.

Make it easy for people to subscribe to your emails by including a sign-up box at the end of your blog. Also, consider having a pop up on your main page when anyone visits your website. We know they can be annoying, but they are very effective if you deliver them the right way. Be sure to include your email on every social media platform you have. You want to try and grow your email list on every page a potential customer could click.

When you write a business plan, email marketing should be included. Consider offering incentives for signing up, like small discounts, eBooks or premium blog posts. Be creative when growing your email marketing list, because it will allow you to find loyal customers, you never knew existed.

Use Social Media Platforms

Social media marketing is a DIY tool, that is extremely helpful when expanding your business. You have to be active on every social media platform you choose to create. This goes hand in hand with email marketing and can be an effective way to attract potential customers.

For example, Facebook has over 1 billion active users, and you can choose to channel your campaign to a specific targeted audience. You can choose to target based on interests, geographic location, or even age to make sure your ads are shown to the right people. You can even link your email list, of people who have purchased from you before, directly to your Facebook. Facebook will work its magic and match emails to Facebook profiles, and then create similar audiences, who you can target your ads to.

A Lookalike Audience will maximize the time and money you spend streaming your ads because you will be showing them to people who are already interested. This tool works so well, you’ll end up saving money while you watch conversion rates increase.

Go “Live”

You need to include video content when you write your business plan. Create videos to incorporate in your blog and to post on social media channels. Video content is visually appealing and is often more interesting than words alone. If you’re willing to put in the time, it will help you stand out from your competitors as well. Seek Capital can provide the funding you’ll need, to make the finest videos possible. Making a video isn’t hard, it just takes hard work!

Going “Live” is a great way to answer your viewer’s questions in real-time. Start with an existing question or concern, and then be prepared to have answers to all possible questions. If you feel overwhelmed by the process, spend time watching other people, to help boost your confidence. Get inspired and learn this new platform alongside everyone else. Before you know it, you will have mastered this art!

