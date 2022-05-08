5 best online casinos in Burma

Published Sunday, May. 8, 2022, 4:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Burma is the former name of Myanmar, where a 5.5 crores population resides in the country. It is one of the most blessed places on the earth to explore scenic beauty. As a part of the entertainment, casino games are also popular among the resident of the local people. Travelers also plan to visit Burma to try their luck by investing money in gambling. But now, the casinos are available just a click away to access from Burma or outside of Myanmar.

To make your gambling journey hassle-free, we have listed the top best online casinos in Burma. These Myanmar online casinos can give you a higher joining bonus and easy withdrawal options with various game collections.

Top 5 best online casinos in Burma/ Myanmar

1) 1xBet

With the existence in more than 60 countries, 1xBet tops the list of best online casinos in Myanmar (Burma). 1xBet is a licensed online casino operating since 2007 and has slowly spread its wings in 130+ countries to date.

With 100+ table games and 8000+ live casino games, 1xBet casino also offers sports betting and Toto games. It is a perfect platform to join popular slot games for free with amazing bonuses. As a new customer registration, you can get a €1500 bonus point with 150 free spins after depositing the amount the first time. Going ahead, 1xBet offers cashback on each deposit starting from 5% to 11%, along with a VIP bonus for their existing customers.

From time to time, the 1xBet online casino in Burma offers a prize pool worth €5,000. As you become the active users, you can get to encash some lucrative bonus amount offered seasonally or at the weekend and month-end.

2) SlotXO

SlotXO came into existence in 2003 as an aspiring Asian casino. Then, recently in 2015, they started to serve as the best online casino for Thailand, Burma and other Asian countries.

It is a full-stack casino that offers Free Spins and a bonus of up to $300 to newly registered players. At the SlotXO online casino in Burma, you can play Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, Poker, Teen Patti, and numerous other games. Moving ahead, you can find out your favorite casino games by using the filter featured in front of the game collections at SlotXO.

3) BitStarz

Bit Starz is the oldest casino that accepts multiple currencies to place a bet. It was founded in June 2014 and offered to place your wager on all the famous cryptocurrencies like Etherium, Bitcoin, Russian Ruble, and more.

The BitStarz online casino offers Burman players to choose from the collection of more than 800 games to place a bet and win. Millions of people from several countries like their super-fast payment deposit and withdrawal system. With the range of payment options and withdrawal facilities, BitStarz casino in Myanmar hardly takes around ten minutes in a transaction.

For the new users in Burma, the casino offers to earn a deposit bonus of 100%. It is equivalent to a maximum of $100, with 180 free spins for the trials. They are 24×7 available to respond to your query through a quick chat option.

At BitStarz Online Burma Casino, you can navigate through well categories of games to choose from and bit on. Also, you can participate to win the jackpot and numerous other rewards from time to time. Additionally, it offers you to earn up to 40% referral commission if someone joins the platform through your recommendations.

4) Jackpot City

Jackpot City Casino has an eCogra certificate that passes a trust symbol for authenticity. The parent brand of Jackpot City casino is Belle Rock Entertainment, operating several other gambling platforms globally.

It is one of the top online casinos in Burma that offers a welcome bonus as high as C$1,600. You can access over 700 games on the platform to bet and win. Solely the Jackpot City live casino covers more than 70 games, including Live Roulette, Monopoly Live, Live Dream Catcher, Live Blackjack, etc. These all live casino games are powered by the big gaming operators, namely Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Microgaming, Playtech, NetEnt, and so on.

Jackpot is considered the most reliable online casino in Burma/ Myanmar and other countries where gambling is legal. And that’s due to providing a quick transaction turnaround time and around-the-clock customer support. It claims to take only 24 hours s to deposit and withdrawal the gambling amount to and from your bank account.

5) 22BET

22Bet is full of thousand plus live casinos to play online. You can play jackpot, Bingo, live casinos, slots, and other games here.

With 22Bet, you can earn a bonus of up to €300 while choosing to play Roulette, Poker, Blackjack, live casino games, and more. You can also participate in Friday Reload Sportsbook and get a chance to win the amount equivalent to your deposit on Friday, which can go to a maximum of €100.

22Bet conducts a weekly race where you can get a chance of winning some percentage share out of €10,000.

Wrap up

Gone are the days when you needed to visit a physical casino to enjoy gambling. Now, hundreds of trusted online casino websites are available at your fingertips. We have mentioned above the top five best online casinos in Burma that can be accessed via mobile or computer from anywhere in the world. According to ThailandSportClub, you can also find lucrative welcome offers in other online casinos in Myanmar, including Achaubet, BitDice, Betsson, Duelz, Slotland, Royal Panda, MelBet, Bet 365, and Win A Day, and Casumo.

Whatever casino you choose to thurst your gambling craving, you must pay attention to the eligibility. You must be an 18+ years adult, and check if playing casinos, sports betting, or participating in any kind of gambling activities are allowed in your country. It will keep you away from legal issues and help you make profits by following the legal rules of the nation you are residing in.

Story by Tomas Green

Like this: Like Loading...