#3 UVA rallies, tops #2 Duke, 13-12, in OT: Advances to NCAA lacrosse title game

Ian Laviano scored 51 seconds into the second overtime to lift #3 UVA to a 13-12 win over #2 Duke in a national semifinal matchup Saturday.

The ‘Hoos (16-3) had to rally from a two-goal deficit in the final 1:56 of regulation to force overtime, getting goals from Michael Kraus, with 46 seconds left, and then Laviano, with 15 seconds to go, to knot the score at 12.

The win snapped an 11-game losing streak to Duke (13-5), and sends Virginia to its 10th NCAA title game.

The Cavaliers will face #5 seed Yale, which defeated #1 Penn State, 21-17, in the second national semifinal on Saturday.

Virginia led 2-1 at the end of one quarter, but Duke led 5-2 at the half, and took an 8-4 lead midway through the third quarter before UVA rallied.

Trailing 11-8 with 9:49 left, UVA received back-to-back goals from Dix Aitken to bring UVA within one goal, 11-10, with 7:55 left.

Kevin Quigley from Duke pushed one through as the shot clock expired with 1:56 left to give the Blue Devils a two-goal cushion, 12-10.

