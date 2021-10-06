3 study tips for new Virginia Tech students

Published Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 2:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Every year, Virginia Tech welcomes some of the nation’s (and world’s) strongest academic performers as they begin pursuing their undergraduate degrees. This year is no different.

However, even if someone was an accomplished student in high school, that does not always mean they are entirely prepared for the experience of being a college student. Additionally, as technological innovations develop, new and more effective methods of studying can emerge.

Thus, it may be wise for new Virginia Tech students to brush up on certain study tips at the beginning of the academic year. Advice worth keeping in mind includes the following:

Take notes (with others)

Most incoming college and university students already understand that taking notes during class can play a significant role in whether they earn impressive grades. That said, taking notes does not need to be a solitary task. On the contrary, many students and educators have found it is more helpful to take notes collaboratively.

Online tools have also made collaborative note-taking easier than it once was. Students should strongly consider looking into these tools to determine if they can help them take more thorough notes than they could take on their own.

Get into a routine

Even students who sometimes achieve academic success can make the mistake of assuming that the best way to study is to “cram” all the information they need into their brains a night or two before a test.

This is an understandable impulse. However, research consistently indicates that students tend to perform better on exams and similar academic tasks when they take a “slow and steady” approach to preparing for tests.

There is no study routine that’s universally ideal for all students. You may have to experiment with different schedules to determine which routine is most helpful for you. In general, though, adopting a regular study schedule can play a major role in whether a student thrives in college.

Teach others

This tip may be particularly helpful for students who are somewhat confident in their ability to succeed in their classes, but still believe they have the potential to improve upon their performance.

Many colleges and universities allow strong students to tutor others. If your department at Virginia Tech doesn’t offer official or formal student tutoring programs, you can offer to tutor other students in an informal manner. For instance, you can offer (ideally no-cost) tutoring services via social media.

The main point to keep in mind is that teaching other students about a given subject can force you to engage with that topic on a deeper level than you otherwise might. This can, in turn, help you to learn more.

Just be sure to only tutor other students if you are certain you are qualified to do so. You don’t want to harm someone else’s academic future by sharing inaccurate information or guidance.

None of this is meant to intimidate new students at Virginia Tech. Remember, the fact that you have earned admission to this prestigious university in the first place is proof you are an overachiever.

However, by keeping these study tips in mind, you can boost your odds of continuing to succeed in school.