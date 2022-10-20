3 reasons why the xrp price could be about to break free

It seems that investors are looking closely at the coins that may bear fruit in the future, and Ripple is now on the minds of many crypto enthusiasts. In this article, we will cover three reasons why Ripple (XRP) could be about to break free, but we will also make sure to include the alternatives if you are not eager to risk it with XRP. There is an ongoing IMPT presale right now, and $5.9 million are already raised. On the other hand, the Tamadoge ecosystem is slowly evolving.

3 Reasons why XRP is about to pump

XRP differs from other coins because it runs on RippleNet, which is a decentralized network of financial institutions. These institutions utilize API technology (Application Programming Interface) and Ripple’s blockchain to settle and clear transactions. The native coin of Ripple Network is XRP, and we have listed three reasons why it is about to capture our attention even more in the following months.

1. The ruling will most likely be positive

Two years ago, on December 22nd, the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) filed a lawsuit that came as a surprise to most crypto investors because the lawsuit was against Ripple Labs, but also two executives who were employed in the company. SEC claimed that they traded $1.3 billion in XRP without sharing the information with SEC. The claim was followed by the claim from Ripple that SEC was biased when making the assessment. Despite the fact that most companies who face such claims from SEC decide to settle, Ripple decided to do the opposite – fight it. We can expect that the verdict will happen in the first half of 2023, which is certainly anticipated by many who can’t wait for it to be over and for Ripple to take the place it deserves on the market.

2. Ripple is taking steps toward an energy-positive future

The climate change debate has been going on for years, but Ripple wants to turn things around. The company announced recently that it had joined 375 other firms in taking the Climate Pledge, which will help create an energy-positive future. Together with Nelnet, Ripple has established a clean energy fund worth $44 million with the goal of reducing more than 1.5 million tons of carbon emissions in the US. This only shows that the crypto market is following the lead, and the companies are doing what they can to create a more sustainable future for the generations to come.

3. Its growth potential is enormous

It is expected that the moment the lawsuit gets the positive verdict everyone is hoping for, the XRP price is going to go up. The price predictions made by analysts show that XRP could reach $1.48985 by the end of 2025. If we take a look at the price prediction until the end of 2030, the analysts believe that its value could go up to $10.24898. Making accurate assumptions is not possible considering the volatility of the market and the fact that many investors, in fact, wait to see what the verdict will actually be before committing to any investments in XRP.

These were the reasons why the value of XRP could be about to pump, but since the price at the moment is $0.4577, and there has been a 2.56% price drop in the last 24 hours, there are certainly many doubts that the investors have which have them investing in the most popular projects on the market right now – IMPT and TAMA. If you are not sure why these projects are so successful, keep reading because we will provide the most important details about each one of them!

IMPT has raised $5.9 million so far

With the help of blockchain technology, individuals and businesses can now control their carbon footprints by purchasing credits that are minted into NFTs on an innovative platform called IMPT. These tokens provide stability in a system designed for environmental sustainability, and transparency is ensured, so there’s no need to worry about any fraudulent activities or manipulation.

Do you want in on the ground floor of this incredible project? If so, hurry up and purchase your tokens before they go to the second stage of the presale. The first stage is set at $0.018 per 1IMPT! This stage will be over on November 25th or sooner if the presale continues this fast. During the following stage, the price for one token will be $0.023, which is why all the investors are in a rush to get as many tokens as possible.

Tamadoge secures its position steadily

This week has been pretty important for Tamadoge crypto because the Ultra-Rare collection of NFTs became available on the OpenSea marketplace, which puts it again in the middle of attention among the crypto enthusiasts who appreciate NFTs and recognize their potential. In addition, the concept of Tamadoge is very interesting, which may ultimately lead to TAMA becoming one of the leading meme coins on the crypto market. With a straightforward roadmap and transparent plans for the future, there is a lot of room to grow, which is certainly attracting investors to come and join.

Conclusion

There are many signs indicating that the price of XRP could grow in the future, and the only thing left for us is to wait to see how it will unfold. Investors who are patient enough to wait may consider XRP a good investment. On the other hand, investors who wish to do something good for the environment and earn soon will probably choose IMPT instead. The Tamadoge platform offers plenty of elements that will impress every passionate player who also wants to taste the crypto market, but the fact that it also has the play-to-earn element to it certainly gives a chance to every player to take full advantage of all the options. If you wish to invest, we hope that our guide will help you to clear your doubts and make the most out of your investment!