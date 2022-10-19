Are these “not-so” penny crypto stocks ready to pump?

Cryptocurrencies have been on a tear recently, but there are still opportunities to invest in smaller-cap cryptos. The crypto market is constantly changing and evolving, and with so many different tokens and coins on the market, it can be difficult to know which ones are worth your time and investment. These “not-so” penny cryptos may be primed for a pump and could provide investors with hefty returns. In this article, we will make sure to include the most popular cryptos at the moment, so without further ado, let’s get started!

Top 6 cryptos worth your time

Whether you are just starting out in the world of cryptocurrency or you are a seasoned pro, these tokens should be on your radar. Check out these six cryptos that may be worth your investment:

In order to help you find out more about each one of these coins, we will include the most important information that will help you get a better idea.

Tamadoge (TAMA)

In a world where people are looking for new ways to invest their money, Tamadoge offers the perfect opportunity. It’s an appealing idea that has captured many investor interests already, and it will continue doing so as more information about this project becomes available. It is a really interesting mix of play-to-earn mechanics combined with NFTs and the blockchain.

Ever since the OKX listing became a reality, prices just kept increasing. As of October 5th, TAMA is also available at LBank as well as MEXC, which only contributed to the overall popularity of this successful project. Despite occasional price dips that we can see now due to the impact that the global economy has on the crypto market, there is a lot more to see. There is an Ultra-rare NFT that will be available for two more days, and with the collection of 21,100 NFTs that will become available right after, we can expect the situation to turn for the better soon.

2. Battle Infinity (IBAT)

Battle Infinity is a new multi-use cryptocurrency platform that offers players the opportunity to earn money within the game. This innovative business model includes NFTs and metaverse-based utilities for its sports entertainment platform. Battle Infinity has six unique P2E (play-to-earn) environments where players can access decentralized protocols, such as NFT-based leagues and playable characters, with exciting features for those who want more control over their avatars or in-game assets! Battle Infinity offers a staking feature which means that staked funds can earn between 12% and 25% APY (Annual Percentage Yield) on this protocol. The price of IBAT today is $0.003021, and there has been a 3,47% price increase in the last 24 hours.

3. Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

Lucky Block is a cryptocurrency project created to allow people the opportunity of entering exciting competitions with ease. By tokenizing entry tickets, Lucky Block has made it possible for them not only to be transparent but also verifiable prize draws, eliminating all risks prevalent within this sector. Lucky Block is in focus these days because of the exciting new giveaway – Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT. At the same time, there is also the opportunity to earn rewards by holding the entry ticket in the form of an NFT. The burning mechanism was initiated on September 30th, which is expected to drive the price and demand significantly. With the LBLOCK V1 to V2 bridge, there are many things to look forward to.

4. Chainlink (LINK)

The recent developments by Chainlink, an Ethereum-based network for linking chains and smart contracts, have allowed it to get under the spotlight again. The company recently announced its successes regarding including 22 integrations across five different blockchains, which puts it in the focus of many investors these days. These blockchains are Polygon, BNBChain, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Fantom. The price of LINK today is $7.24, and even though there has been a 3.78% in the last 24 hours, it is still on our list because of the potential that these integrations will bring.

5. Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin is a decentralized data storage solution that ensures users can be gatekeepers of their own information. The lack of censorship and easy access make it impossible for anyone to tamper with the integrity or authenticity, preserving them at all times. It functions as an exchange mechanism between clients, miners-recipients, and hosts, with the goal being information transmission from one party to another via fees collected at each step along this process. The price of FIL today is $5.15, and there is a 3.35% drop, but considering the volatility of the market right now, it is necessary to look at the bigger picture.

6. FTX Token (FTT)

TheFTX crypto exchange has become a popular destination for traders who want to take their skills in cryptocurrency trading one step further. As such, the company’s native asset – FTT Coin- also saw an increase throughout this time period due to its high demand by investors looking at advanced technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence. FTX tokens are used for crypto staking. Those who leave their assets locked will receive a profit in the form of additional coins accrued on the. Keep in mind that unlocking them before expiration can lead to harsh penalties- so pay attention when reading about these conditions. The price of FTT Coin today is $23.52, and there has been a 1.08% price drop in the last 24 hours.

Conclusion

As the crypto market continues to heat up, it is important to be aware of the different digital assets that are available. These six tokens are all worth considering as they have shown great potential in the past and have the potential to grow in value. Hopefully, you will find out guide useful, and you will take advantage of the situation we can see on the market now by investing in the coins with the greatest potential!