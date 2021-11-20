2021/22 NFL season preview

With 6 games played of the regular NFL season, attention now turns to the sides that could well be battling it out in the Super Bowl in 2022.

Few sports can compete with the NFL when it comes to enthralling action and the ebbs and flows already this season suggest it could well go down to the wire once again in the NFL.

The usual suspects such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills have got off to flyers this season, whilst surprise packages have also emerged in the form of the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens.

With so much football still to be played, anything of course can happen but there are plenty of sides that look to have the makings of Super Bowl winning outfits and it promises to be a fascinating campaign.

Here is a rundown of some of the most fancied sides to go all the way and clinch NFL glory this season:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 5/1 with Betfair

Defending Super Bowl Champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have started the 2021/22 campaign in fine fettle, winning 5 of their opening 6 games played.

They proved last season that they have a winning combination of youth and experience and in Tom Brady they have one of the all-time greats of the game filling in at quarterback.

Very few sides go back to back in the NFL and it will be a real test for the Buccaneers, but they have the personnel to go all the way this year and are the justified favourites for the crown.

Baltimore Ravens – 9/1 with Bet 365

The Baltimore Ravens team does not have good chances, the odds to win are 9/1 with Bet365 offers. 2013 NFL Champions the Baltimore Ravens haven’t looked like winning a Super Bowl title for a couple of years but look back with a bang in 2021/22.

The Ravens sit top of the AFC North, with 5 wins from their opening 6 games played and they look to have all the hallmarks of a successful team under John Harbaugh.

Lamar Jackson is talismanic at quarterback, and he appears to be inspiring his team mates, as they look to clinch their third ever Super Bowl title in California next February.

Buffalo Bills – 13/2 with Mansion Bet

The Buffalo Bills are out to end one of the longest trophyless streaks in the NFL, with the side famously having never won the NFL Championship in their history.

With 6 games played, they find themselves top of the AFC East and with a distinctive playing style this term – which could hold them in good stead further down the track.

Led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide-receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills look to have a seriously good team this year and they could well be in the mix come next February.

Kansas City Chiefs – 8/1 with Paddy Power

2019/20 NFL Champions the Kansas City Chiefs continue to sneak under the radar somewhat in the NFL fraternity and they are once again ticking over nicely this season.

Patrick Mahomes II leads his side with aplomb from quarterback and his unique style of play perfectly complements how the Chiefs are looking to operate in both defense and attack this term.

The Chiefs have only ever won the NFL Championship on two occasions and how they would love to add to that come the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Story by Stefan Stein

