1971-72 FSU leads Ultimate ACC Tournament winners

Published Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020, 10:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

It was Senior Day in second-round action of the Ultimate ACC Tournament. Florida State (1971-72), despite playing before many of our viewers/readers were born, continued to gain momentum, moving past No. 7 seed Notre Dame in a 2-1 decision on Day 2.

FSU’s strong effort against undefeated UCLA in the 1972 national championship game is starting to catch the panel’s attention. Push comes to shove next for the Seminoles as a match-up with No. 2 seeded Virginia (2018-19) looms in the quarterfinals.

The other three second round matchups were also claimed by the elder school.

No. 9 seed Wake Forest (1995-96) won an unanimous decision over No. 8 seed Georgia Tech (2003-04). The panel agreed that a Tim Duncan-led Demon Deacons squad was just too much for the Yellow Jackets to handle.

Wake was not a one-man team, as Duncan had plenty of support from a cast that included guards Rusty LaRue and Jerry Braswell.

Wake advances to quarterfinal play against No. 1 seed North Carolina (1981-82).

Louisville (1985-86) overpowered Boston College (2005-06) to continue the senior uprising, and advances to play Duke (1991-92) in a game worthy of national billing in the quarterfinals.

It took little time, or maybe no time, for the panel to conclude that a Louisville team paced by “Never Nervous” Pervis Ellison, a consensus first-team All-American, had more than enough offensive firepower to overwhelm BC.

Louisville claimed the natty in the 1985-86 season with a 72-69 win over … yep, Duke.

No. 5 seed Syracuse (2002-03) held off a pesky No. 13 Miami team (2012-13) to move on in tournament play.

The panel’s 3-0 decision for the Orange came down to a simple conclusion: Carmelo Anthony. As a freshman, Anthony was the the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, and was a consensus second-team All American.

Anthony’s speed and quick shot release would have been devastating against Miami.

Anthony, in his lone college campaign, averaged over 22 points per game.

Syracuse faces Jim Valvano’s NC State (1982-83) Cinderella squad in quarterfinal play.

Ultimate ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

#2 Virginia (2018-19) vs. #7 FSU (1971-72)

#1 North Carolina (1981-82) vs. #9 Wake Forest (1995-96)

#3 Duke (1991-92) vs. #6 Louisville (1985-86)

#4 NC State (1982-83) vs. #5 Syracuse (2002-03)

Story by Scott German

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments