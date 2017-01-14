 jump to example.com

Wrestling: No. 24 UVA downs Lock Haven to claim Silver Division at Virginia Duals

Published Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 4:02 pm

uva wrestlingThe No. 24 Virginia (8-3) wrestling team closed out the Virginia Duals on Saturday (Jan. 14) with a 31-11 win over Lock Haven (5-5) at the Hampton Coliseum to win the Silver Division championship.

The Cavaliers went 2-1 on Friday in the first day of action with wins over The Citadel and Bucknell while dropping a tight contest with North Dakota State to move to the Silver Division of the annual event.
“I’m so proud of this team,” said Virginia head coach Steve Garland. “That match was the best we have wrestled this year. Up and down the lineup it was just incredible. Our guys kept scoring points and attacked from start to finish.

“Will Schany is the outstanding wrestler of the tournament for us. Man did he look good. We’re so happy for guys like him and Chance McClure who have had up and down seasons. To come out and get big wins today was huge for them personally and set the tone for the team.”

The Cavaliers charged out of the gates with bonus point victories from freshman Jack Mueller (Dallas, Texas) and redshirt senior George DiCamillo (Highland Heights, Ohio), both of whom are ranked seventh nationally, posted a tech fall and a pin at 125 and 141 pounds, respectively. Redshirt junior Andrew Atkinson (Lynchburg, Va.), who is ranked eighth nationally, also added a bonus point victory at 157 pounds with a tech fall.

Mueller started things with his 14th bonus-point victory of the season. It is the ninth tech fall of the year posted by the true freshman. Will Mason (Virginia Beach, Va.) then picked up a decision before DiCamillo pinned his opponent. It was the third pin in four victories at the Virginia Duals for DiCamillo.

Sam Krivus (Greensburg, Pa.) then earned a decision at 149 pounds before the Atkinson tech fall at 157 pounds. Ray Bethea (Trenton, N.J.) secured the dual match with a decision at 165 pounds.

Redshirt sophomore Will Schany (Blair, Neb.) extended the lead at 184 pounds while redshirt sophomore Chance McClure (Commerce, Ga.) closed out the scoring with his victory at 197 pounds.

It was the fourth victory of the weekend for Schany who went undefeated at the Virginia Duals. Schany and DiCamillo both went 4-0 on the weekend. Bethea and redshirt sophomore Garrett Peppelman (Harrisburg, Pa.) both went 3-0 on the weekend.

Virginia returns to action next weekend, opening Atlantic Coast Conference competition on the road at No. 5 Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers and Hokies will wrestle at 4 p.m. in a match that counts toward the Commonwealth Clash.

No. 24 Virginia 31, Lock Haven 11

  • 125: No. 7 Jack Mueller (UVA) def. Jake Field, TF, 15-0; UVA 5, LH 0.
  • 133: Will Mason (UVA) def. D.J. Fehlman, Dec., 6-2; UVA 8, LH 0.
  • 141: No. 7 George DiCamillo (UVA) def. Lewis Williams, Fall, 2:32; UVA 14, LH 0.
  • 149: Sam Krivus (UVA) def. Kyle Shoop, Dec., 6-1; UVA 17, LH 0.
  • 157: No. 7 Andrew Atkinson (UVA) def. John Ross, TF, 18-0; UVA 22, LH 0.
  • 165: Ray Bethea (UVA) def. Jared Siegrist, Dec., 6-1; UVA 25, LH 0.
  • 174: Adam Mackie def. Chris Yankowich (UVA), TF, 16-1; UVA 25, LH 5.
  • 184: Will Schany (UVA) def. Corey Hazel, Dec., 6-2; UVA 28, LH 5.
  • 197: Chance McClure (UVA) def. Tristan Sponseller, Dec., 8-2; UVA 31, LH 5.
  • 285: Thomas Haines def. Tyler Love (UVA), Fall, 6:18; UVA 31, LH 11.
