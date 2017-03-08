Wrestling fundraiser at Waynesboro High School to benefit UVA Children’s Hospital

Awesome Wrestling Entertainment is back with an event on Saturday, May 6, at Waynesboro High School to raise money for the UVA Children’s Hospital.

The Night of the Superstars is a staple event of AWE, a Stuarts Draft-based promotion that has raised more than $70,000 for the UVA Children’s Hospital through its wrestling fundraisers.

“The biggest superstars in wrestling are converging on Waynesboro to give fans a spectacular night of entertainment and raise thousands of dollars for a great cause,” said Doug Ward, the founder of Awesome Wrestling Entertainment, which in 2011 became the only independent professional wrestling company to stage a live In Demand pay-per-view, Night of the Legends, which was broadcast from Augusta Expo in Fishersville.

Ward is busy putting together the card for the May 6 fundraiser at Waynesboro High School, which has hosted Night of the Superstars events several times over the years, dating back to the first show back in 2002.

Featured stars on past shows have included WWE Hall of Famers Dusty Rhodes and Jerry “The King” Lawler, and 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Ricky Morton of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

“I think fans are going to be excited about what we have in the works for May 6th,” Ward said. “Wrestling superstars from across the world have expressed an interest in being part of what we’re doing, because of the cause that Night of the Superstars goes to benefit.”

The UVA Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties to children throughout Virginia. The hospital-within-a-hospital at UVA Medical Center has 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and a consolidated outpatient children’s care facility.

The hospital also houses ongoing children’s medical research efforts.

“It’s an honor for us at Awesome Wrestling Entertainment to be able to do our part to assist the UVA Children’s Hospital in doing the great work that it does for the children of Virginia every day,” Ward said.

Tickets for Night of the Superstars go on sale on Wednesday, March 15, at 9 a.m., at Awesome Wrestling Entertainment’s website, OfficialAWE.com.