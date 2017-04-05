A World of Beetles: Science Talks lecture at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre Signature Speaker Series will welcome a lecture by entomologist Dr. Art Evans on Tuesday, April 11.

Evans will talk on the topic “A World of Beetles.”

“Dr. Evans is a respected lecturer and an engaging speaker. This will be a highlight of our spring Science Talks series,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

Evans is a research associate at the Smithsonian Institution, Virginia Natural History Museum and Virginia Commonwealth University’s Rice Rivers Center. He is also an adjunct assistant professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Richmond, and Randolph-Macon College.

Evans lectures widely on insect biology and natural history. He has published more than 40 scientific papers on the systematics, biology and identification of scarab beetles and other insects, as well as over 100 popular articles and books on insects, spiders, and other arthropods.

His radio program, What’s Bugging You?, airs on Tuesdays at 8:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. on 88.9 FM WCVE Richmond Public Radio.

The April 11 lecture begins at 7 p.m.

Admission is Pay What You Will. Concessions are available.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org.