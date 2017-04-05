 jump to example.com

A World of Beetles: Science Talks lecture at the Wayne Theatre

Published Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2017, 11:13 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

science talks wayne theatreThe Wayne Theatre Signature Speaker Series will welcome a lecture by entomologist Dr. Art Evans on Tuesday, April 11.

Evans will talk on the topic “A World of Beetles.”

“Dr. Evans is a respected lecturer and an engaging speaker. This will be a highlight of our spring Science Talks series,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

Evans is a research associate at the Smithsonian Institution, Virginia Natural History Museum and Virginia Commonwealth University’s Rice Rivers Center. He is also an adjunct assistant professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Richmond, and Randolph-Macon College.

Evans lectures widely on insect biology and natural history. He has published more than 40 scientific papers on the systematics, biology and identification of scarab beetles and other insects, as well as over 100 popular articles and books on insects, spiders, and other arthropods.

His radio program, What’s Bugging You?, airs on Tuesdays at 8:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. on 88.9 FM WCVE Richmond Public Radio.

The April 11 lecture begins at 7 p.m.

Admission is Pay What You Will. Concessions are available.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
UVA alum Malcolm Brogdon ROY push gets boost from sidelines?
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention launches education program for college students
EMU gives up late lead in 10-8 loss to Ferrum
Radford edges Liberty, 5-4 in 11 innings
Marathon Man: Waynesboro YMCA member loses 100 pounds, takes up distance running
Speaker-Designee Kirk Cox announces staff plans
State veterinarian: It makes sense to vaccinate most horses now
St. Laurent’s walk-off hit lifts VMI over Longwood, 4-3
No. 18 UVA blasts ODU, 18-5
Men’s lacrosse: No. 14 UVA cruises to win
Briana Moore: The Waynesboro YMCA has made me who I am today
AAA: One in three drivers can’t afford to get car fixed
Warner, Kaine reintroduce Paycheck Fairness Act
Herring urges colleagues to fight child exploitation with new technology
Chocolat screening at Wayne Theatre on April 9
Bipartisan leadership of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina legislatures urge approval of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline
Crazy sports from around the world!
Going overseas this year? How to make the important preparations
One dead in two-vehicle accident in Waynesboro
Shenandoah University baseball No. 1 in national polls
Bernie Sanders endorses Tom Perriello for Virginia governor
Professional help in dealing with hearing loss
R.R. Smith Center features Art: A Path to Recovery
Shenandoah University, Inova announce healthcare partnership
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 