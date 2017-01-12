Women’s soccer: UVA stars Shaffer, McNabb taken in 2017 NWSL Draft

Two members of the UVA women’s soccer team were selected in the 2017 NWSL College Draft on Thursday (Jan. 12) as senior midfielder Alexis Shaffer (Cary, N.C.) was selected by Kansas City and senior defender Kristen McNabb (Montville, N.J.) was drafted by Seattle.

Shaffer was taken with the 25th overall pick of the draft, while McNabb was taken with the 37th pick. It marks the fourth straight season for Virginia to have multiple players selected in the NWSL Draft.

Shaffer paced the Cavalier offense in 2016 with a team-leading 13 goals, seven assists and 32 points. She hit three game-winning goals and notched her first hat trick of the season in a win over Pittsburgh. Her game-winners came against Michigan State, at No. 20 Notre Dame and Monmouth in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

She was named one of 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy honoring the top collegiate soccer player and also earned All-America and All-Region honors from the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA). Shaffer also earned All-ACC first-team honors while being named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and the ACC Midfielder of the Year.

McNabb helped anchor a defensive back line that posted 11 shutout victories on the season and held opponents to 18 goals. She scored four goals, including a pair of game-winners, to help the Cavaliers to a 15-5-2 record and the Round of 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the 12th consecutive season. McNabb hit the game-winner against No. 17 Virginia Tech in a two-goal performance and also hit the game-winning goal against Boston College.

She was also an NSCAA All-Region second-team selection and an All-ACC second-team selection.