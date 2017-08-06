William & Mary football to open preseason camp on Monday
Published Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 9:35 am
The William & Mary football team will open its 2017 preseason camp with its first practice on Monday afternoon.
Fans can follow the squad this August at the team’s Preseason Camp Central web page at TribeAthletics.com beginning on Monday. The page will feature videos, photos and position previews.
Season tickets, as well as single game tickets, are currently on sale through the Tribe’s Ticket Office and can be purchased by clicking here or calling 757-221-3340. W&M’s exciting home slate includes games against conference rivals James Madison (Homecoming), New Hampshire, Towson (Military Appreciation) and Stony Brook, as well as non-conference foe Bucknell (Family Weekend).
A limited number of tickets for W&M’s road games at Virginia ($23) and Richmond ($40) are also available through the Tribe Ticket Office. Additionally, information about the Virginia pregame tailgate and bus trip to Charlottesville is available here.
W&M opens the 2017 season at Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 2, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. W&M’s home opener at Zable Stadium will be against Bucknell on Sept. 16 (6 p.m.) as part of Family Weekend.
