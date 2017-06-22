 jump to example.com

Waynesboro YMCA announces Bill Nicholson as director of competitive swimming

Published Thursday, Jun. 22, 2017, 6:47 pm

The Waynesboro YMCA has hired Bill Nicholson to serve as the director of competitive swimming.

bill nicholsonNicholson had most recently served as the head swimming and diving coach at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington. Nicholson had been at VMI for the past 15 years.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce the hiring of Bill Nicholson as our next director of competitive swimming.  He brings a unique set of skills and disciplines to SMAC swimming,” said Jeff Fife, the executive director of the Waynesboro YMCA.

Nicholson emerged as the top candidate for the job heading up the Shenandoah Marlins Aquatic Club program after a months-long national search.

His VMI teams won back-to-back Northeast Conference championships in 2006 and 2007, and VMI had 14 individual and relay conference champions in his tenure.

Nicholson was also integral in the formation of the women’s swimming and diving program at VMI in 2005.

A three-time Division III national championship meet qualifier at SUNY-New Paltz, Nicholson went on to earn a master’s in sports management at California University-Pennsylvania before his tenure at VMI.

Nicholson was honored with the VMI achievement award in the summer of 2016, and was the longest-running head coach in any sport at VMI since former track coach Mike Bozeman retired following his 23rd season at the helm in 2007-08.

Only two school records remain on the books from before Nicholson’s time with the program.

“Coach Nicholson’s contributions to our department and to VMI cannot be overstated,” said VMI athletics director Dr. Dave Diles. “He’s a talented coach, but more importantly he has the personal values and professional characteristics that have made him a great fit at VMI.  I’m deeply grateful for his lengthy and substantive contributions to our department.”

Having led a Division I college program for 15 years, Nicholson is ready for new challenges with SMAC, which has a national reputation for producing elite college and Olympic-level swimmers.

“I am very excited about having the opportunity to take over as head coach of the Shenandoah Marlins Aquatics Club,” Nicholson said. “This team has a long history of success and there has been a lot of great swimmers and coaches who have have been associated with the program throughout the years. I hope to continue this tradition and help the members of the team reach their athletic goals.”

 

