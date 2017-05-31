Waynesboro to begin removal of traffic signal at Rosser, 13th on June 1

On Thursday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m., the traffic lights at the intersection of Rosser Avenue and 13th Street in Waynesboro will be placed on flash in preparation for the removal of this traffic signal.

Police intend to monitor the intersection in an effort to help the public become accustomed to the new traffic control measures as they occur.

Motorists are reminded that vehicles entering Rosser Avenue from Crompton Road, or 13th Street, will face a flashing red light and must come to a complete stop, prior to ascertaining that the way is clear to proceed.

Drivers are advised to be alert and use extra caution during this period of transition.