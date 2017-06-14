VMI’s Peyton Maddux selected in 33rd Round of MLB Draft by Giants

VMI catcher Peyton Maddox was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 33rd round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday. It is the second time in three years that the Giants have selected a VMI catcher, as San Francisco chose Matt Winn in the 2015 draft.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me in my baseball journey,” said the Keydet catcher, who just wrapped up his junior year. “I’m honored and humbled to have been selected by the Giants, and have talked a great deal with Matt Winn about today’s news. I am currently reviewing my options with my family and the VMI coaching staff regarding what the best path is for me going forward, and I look forward to making that decision in the days to come.”

Maddox, who just wrapped up his junior year, was on this year’s Johnny Bench Award Watch List, and he hit .291 with eight homers and was among the SoCon leaders in doubles with 16. He becomes the first Keydet underclassman position player selected in the draft since Tanner Biagini was picked by the Oakland A’s in the 50th round of the 2009 draft, and if he opts to return to school, would be the first Keydet at any position to forego a selection since Biagini.

Maddox’s selection means that VMI continues an impressive program streak, as the last time the Keydets failed to have a player chosen in back to back seasons was in the 2001-2002 campaigns.