 jump to example.com

Virginia waits out rain, outlasts Dallas Baptist, in Fort Worth

Published Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017, 10:57 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Derek Casey gave Virginia seven strong innings to help the Cavs to a 6-3 win over Dallas Baptist Saturday in the Fort Worth Regional.

uva baseballCasey (5-2, 3.79 ERA) gave up three runs, all on solo homers, on six hits, striking out three without issuing a walk, in his effort.

The game, originally set to begin at 3 p.m. Central Time on Friday, was delayed more than 27 hours by rain in the Fort Worth area.

After the decision was made late Friday to hold the start of the regional to Saturday at 2 p.m. local time, more rain pushed the first pitch back to after 6 p.m. Central.

Casey put in one of his better efforts in 2017 once it finally got going. Seventy of his 99 pitches were strikes. He was lifted after surrendering a leadoff homer to Garrett Wolforth in the top of the eighth.

Alec Bettinger gave up an infield single before retiring the side in the eighth. Tommy Doyle locked down his 14th save in the ninth, which featured a Dallas Baptist hitter reaching base on a wild pitch on strike three, another wild pitch that advanced a runner into scoring position and a four-pitch walk that brought the tying run to the plate, before Doyle struck out Camden Duzenack on a 3-2 pitch to end it.

Andy Weber had three hits for Virginia (43-14), which got three runs in the third – on an RBI single by Ernie Clement and RBI groundouts by Jake McCarthy and Adam Haseley – and another three-spot in the fifth, with a Clement sac fly and a two-run double by Robbie Coman.

UVA will face the winner of Saturday’s nightcap between host TCU and Central Connecticut State on Sunday.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Charlottesville tops Waynesboro in ninth, 3-2
P-Nats go long in 3-1 win over Lynchburg
Squirrels ninth inning surge falls short
Game Notes: Harrisonburg hosts Waynesboro in VBL home opener on Sunday
McAuliffe Announces $68,000 donation to support state programs for homeless veterans
JMU Children’s Theatre brings classics from page to stage
Tractor plow course highlights fire academy
Shenandoah National Park awarded Gold Standard designation
Virginia Commissioner of Insurance announces retirement plans
Virginia psychiatric nurses association honors EMU professor with annual award in her name
ShenanArts presents The Great American Trailer Park Musical
Deadline for mailed absentee applications is Tuesday, June 6
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for June 5-9
How are farms and farmers dealing with climate change?
Waynesboro Generals win Valley League opener
Squirrels down Trenton in front of sellout crowd
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 