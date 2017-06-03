Virginia waits out rain, outlasts Dallas Baptist, in Fort Worth

Derek Casey gave Virginia seven strong innings to help the Cavs to a 6-3 win over Dallas Baptist Saturday in the Fort Worth Regional.

Casey (5-2, 3.79 ERA) gave up three runs, all on solo homers, on six hits, striking out three without issuing a walk, in his effort.

The game, originally set to begin at 3 p.m. Central Time on Friday, was delayed more than 27 hours by rain in the Fort Worth area.

After the decision was made late Friday to hold the start of the regional to Saturday at 2 p.m. local time, more rain pushed the first pitch back to after 6 p.m. Central.

Casey put in one of his better efforts in 2017 once it finally got going. Seventy of his 99 pitches were strikes. He was lifted after surrendering a leadoff homer to Garrett Wolforth in the top of the eighth.

Alec Bettinger gave up an infield single before retiring the side in the eighth. Tommy Doyle locked down his 14th save in the ninth, which featured a Dallas Baptist hitter reaching base on a wild pitch on strike three, another wild pitch that advanced a runner into scoring position and a four-pitch walk that brought the tying run to the plate, before Doyle struck out Camden Duzenack on a 3-2 pitch to end it.

Andy Weber had three hits for Virginia (43-14), which got three runs in the third – on an RBI single by Ernie Clement and RBI groundouts by Jake McCarthy and Adam Haseley – and another three-spot in the fifth, with a Clement sac fly and a two-run double by Robbie Coman.

UVA will face the winner of Saturday’s nightcap between host TCU and Central Connecticut State on Sunday.