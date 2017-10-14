Virginia State Police investigating Charlottesville fatal shooting

The investigation remains ongoing into an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon (Oct. 13) in the City of Charlottesville. At the request of Charlottesville Chief A.S. Thomas, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the afternoon’s incidents.

At approximately 1 p.m., Charlottesville Police responded to a 911 call from a residence in the 300 block of Riverside Avenue for the sexual assault and armed robbery of a 72-year-old female. The male suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

As Charlottesville Police were searching the immediate area for the suspect, they located at approximately 1:19 p.m. a male subject fitting the suspect description. The male subject was found on the Rivanna Trail. As the officers approached the male subject, he ran into the Rivanna River during which time he pointed a handgun towards the three officers. The officers fired at the male subject. The male subject was struck and fell into the river.

The male subject was identified as J.C. Hawkins Jr., 42, of Charlottesville, Va. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination.

The handgun was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The Albemarle County Police Department’s Underwater Recovery Team assisted at the scene on the Rivanna River.

Anyone with relevant information related to Friday afternoon’s Riverside Avenue assault and robbery and/or Hawkins is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or by email atquestions@vsp.virginia.gov.