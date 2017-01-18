Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2017

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its class of 2017 on Wednesday, as chosen by the statewide Honors Court committee.

The Class of 2017 features:

Beth Anders , a former field hockey coach who spent 30 years at Old Dominion University and led them to 28 NCAA tournament appearances.

, a former field hockey coach who spent 30 years at Old Dominion University and led them to 28 NCAA tournament appearances. Dre Bly , a three-time All-American football player at the University of North Carolina, Super Bowl XXXIV Champion and a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

, a three-time All-American football player at the University of North Carolina, Super Bowl XXXIV Champion and a two-time Pro Bowl selection. Jack Bogaczyk , a writer who spent 28 years in the sports media business in Roanoke.

, a writer who spent 28 years in the sports media business in Roanoke. Bimbo Coles , a former Virginia Tech basketball standout who enjoyed a 14-year NBA career.

, a former Virginia Tech basketball standout who enjoyed a 14-year NBA career. Kim Hamilton Anthony , a former gymnast on the U.S. National Team, who was a six-time All-America selection at UCLA.

, a former gymnast on the U.S. National Team, who was a six-time All-America selection at UCLA. Claudio Reyna , a three-time All-American soccer player at the University of Virginia and captain of the U.S. National Team.

, a three-time All-American soccer player at the University of Virginia and captain of the U.S. National Team. C.J. Woollum, a former Director of Athletics at Christopher Newport University and basketball coach who transformed CNU into a Division III powerhouse.

The 46th Annual Induction Banquet will take place on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Renaissance Portsmouth- Norfolk Waterfront Hotel in Portsmouth, VA as the headline event of Hall of Fame weekend. Tickets are now on sale. For more information, call (757) 393-8031 or

