Virginia Produce Company to invest $650,000, expand produce wholesale facility in Carroll County

Virginia Produce Company, Inc. will create 33 new jobs and invest $650,000 to expand its produce wholesale facility in Carroll County.

The family-owned company will nearly double production of its over-wrapped produce over the next three years and will purchase an additional $6.3 million in Virginia-grown agriculture products.

“I applaud Virginia Produce Company’s investment in Carroll County and in its relationships with growers from across the region,” said Governor McAuliffe. “VPC is well known for working fairly with Virginia’s farmers throughout the planning, production and purchasing process. I am proud to support companies that exemplify the quality of our agriculture industry, build the new Virginia economy, and contribute to the commonwealth’s reputation as the best place to do business around the world.”

“This new investment by Virginia Produce Company represents another positive step for the Commonwealth as we reinforce our reputation as a quality produce grower,” said Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden. “I am pleased the Commonwealth could partner with Carroll County through the AFID Program to continue to support this local business. We are lucky to have an innovative company like Virginia Produce Company as a member of our agriculture community.”

The President of Virginia Produce Company, Moir Beamer, said, “We are pleased to again be expanding our business operations in Carroll County. Not only will this allow us to better serve our customers, we are creating important new market opportunities for our Virginia producers. We appreciate the continued assistance we have received from the Commonwealth, Carroll County and the Tobacco Commission.”

“Today’s announcement is another example of how VDACS works closely with our local Carroll government and our entrepreneurs,” said Steve Truitt, Carroll County administrator. “This team effort opens new markets for Virginia-grown produce and brings new jobs to Carroll County. We are really excited to help facilitate this grant for Virginia Produce and we look forward to watching them continue to grow and prosper in Carroll County.”

“The expansion at Virginia Produce is great news for Carroll County and our region,” added Tobacco Commission member, Senator Bill Stanley. “A project that will create this number of new jobs is particularly noteworthy, and I’m pleased that the Tobacco Commission chose to support this project.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Carroll County and Virginia Produce Company to secure this project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $100,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which Carroll will match with local funds. The project is receiving additional assistance through the Tobacco Commission’s Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund.