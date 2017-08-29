 jump to example.com

Virginia Organizing to join Defend DACA/Protect TPS Week of Action

Published Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, 8:05 pm

The Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Chapter of Virginia Organizing is holding a public demonstration and call-in day to support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) on Wednesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at the Lucy Simms Center in the auditorium. This demonstration is part a national “Defend DACA/Protect TPS” week of action.

On June 29, ten Republican state attorneys general demanded that the federal government eliminate DACA or they would sue. They gave President Donald Trump’s administration until September 5, 2017 to begin to reduce the program.

Immigrants with DACA and TPS and community supporters denounce the threats to DACA which has provided economic opportunity, stability, and safety to over 1,000,000 immigrants across the country.

“We need President Trump to do the right thing. Since I was granted DACA, I have been able to work, obtain a driver’s license, and attend University; which has always been one of my dreams,” said Virginia Organizing member Micaela Escudero. “I am so thankful for all of the opportunities DACA has given to me and I couldn’t imagine my life without it.”

This demonstration will follow a call-in day to President Trump and several elected officials across the country. “DACA has given me the opportunity to work and educate myself at college. Without the help of DACA, I wouldn’t be able to achieve my fullest potential in the country that’s been my home for sixteen years,” said Diego Salinas.

Discussion
    Illegal is illegal. The parents used the children as pawns. No more special goodies for the DACAs. Time to go back to your homeland and help there.

 
