Video: UVA honors Malcolm Brogdon

UVA great Malcolm Brogdon had his number 15 retired before tonight's game with Miami at JPJ.







Malcolm Brogdon: All-time UVA great

The other former Virginia men’s basketball players whose numbers have been retired are Jeff Lamp (3), Barry Parkhill (40), Ralph Sampson (50), Sean Singletary (44), Bryant Stith (20), Wally Walker (41), and Buzzy Wilkinson (14). Their numbers and Brogdon’s No. 15 will not be worn again.

Brogdon finished his career ranked ninth on UVA’s all-time scoring list with 1,809 points. He also ranks first in free throw percentage (87.6%), second in games played (136), fifth in minutes played (4,157), sixth in 3-point field goal percentage (36.5%), seventh in 3-pointers (185) and ninth in free throws (422).

Brogdon earned unanimous consensus first-team All-America and NABC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 after becoming the first player to be named ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. The three-time All-ACC first-team performer earned consensus second-team All-America honors in 2015.

He helped Virginia to 111 wins, four NCAA tournaments, two ACC regular-season titles and one ACC Tournament championship during his career.

Brogdon earned his bachelor’s degree in history and his master’s degree in public policy from the Frank Batten School of Public Policy and Leadership. In addition, Brogdon was a Senior CLASS Award and Allstate NABC Good Works Team honoree, and John R. Wooden Citizenship Cup finalist for his excellence in the classroom and community.