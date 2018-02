Video: Kyle Guy, De’Andre Hunter talk #1 Virginia win

Kyle Guy and De’Andre Hunter talk with reporters after #1 Virginia defeated Georgia Tech, 65-54, on Wednesday in ACC hoops action.





