VBL: Turks rally late again

Another late-game comeback from the Harrisonburg Turks (19-17), surged by a three-run homer by Joe Lytle, gets them their sixth straight win and to beat the Front Royal Cardinals (16-21) 4-3 last night. The Cardinals had three costly errors and suffer their third loss in a row.

Lytle hit his first homer of the season, which brought them from losing 3-1 to eventually winning 4-3. He was a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4. He extended his hit-streak to four games and was the only Turk to have multiple hits. Jared McDonald led the way for the Cardinals, going 3-for-3 at the plate and hitting two doubles and a home run, which was his fourth of the season. He also added two RBI and a run.

Getting the decision for the Turks was Rhett Willis (1-2), working the last shutout three innings and allowed no hits. Jonathan Gottschall (1-1) took the loss, working 1.2 innings and allowed three earned on three hits.

The Turks will be idle tonight, and then are back in action on Saturday, playing at the first place Charlottesville TomSox (26-10). The TomSox are fresh two wins in a double-header that they hosted against Purcellville (22-14). First pitch at C-VILLE Weekly Ballpark is scheduled for 7pm.

FRO 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 6 3

HAR 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 x 4 8 1

Leckich, Gottschall (6), Dunlap (7), and McGuinness.

Bach, Willis (7), and Llewellyn.

W – Willis (1-2)

L – Gotschall (1-1)

HR: F – McDonald (4)|

H – Lytle (1)

For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com