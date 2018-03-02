UVA-Yale baseball series opener moved to Saturday

The Virginia baseball series opener against Yale scheduled for Friday, March 2 has been postponed due to forecast high winds in the Charlottesville area. Virginia and Yale will play a doubleheader on Saturday (March 3) beginning at 1 p.m.

Game two of the doubleheader will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be carried live on ACC Network Extra as scheduled.

Tickets for the Friday game will be accepted for the second game of the Saturday doubleheader. Fans with tickets for the Friday game that cannot attend the second game on Saturday may exchange their tickets in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or bring their ticket stubs to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival.

Fans with a ticket to the men’s basketball game vs. Notre Dame at 4 p.m. can use it for free general admission seating to the baseball doubleheader.

Parking for the two games will be available in the Emmett/Ivy Garage ONLY on a first come, first served basis due to reserved parking in the University Hall, John Paul Jones Arena and McCue Center parking lots for the Virginia men’s basketball game at John Paul Jones Arena at 4 p.m.

Saturday Parking Map: http://grfx.cstv.com/photos/schools/va/sports/m-basebl/auto_pdf/2017-18/misc_event/33BaseballParkingMap.pdf

Fans may text UVABASE to 79516 to subscribe to alerts about Virginia baseball schedule changes and game updates because of inclement weather. Standard text message rates for your individual mobile plan apply. To cancel enrollment, text STOP to 79516

Virginia Baseball Ticket Information

Fans may purchase tickets by logging on to VirginiaSports.com. Tickets also will be sold at the Davenport Field ticket windows beginning one hour prior to each home game.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Tuesday & Wednesday Home Games

• General Admission: $7 ($5 for youth, seniors and UVA faculty and staff)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday Home Games

• General Admission: $9 ($7 for youth, seniors and UVA faculty and staff)

Clear Bag Policy

Consistent with what is already in place at Scott Stadium, John Paul Jones Arena and Klöckner Stadium fans attending games at Davenport Field this season must adhere to the department’s clear bag policy and entrance procedures. Details of the of the policy can be found here: www.virginiasports.com/facilities/clear_bag_Davenport_Klockner.html





