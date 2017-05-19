UVA football single game tickets on sale

Single-game tickets and Cavalier Value Packages for the first six home games of the 2017 Virginia Football season are on sale now. Single-game tickets to the home finale against Virginia Tech are currently available to 2017 season ticket holders and Virginia Athletics Foundation donors only. Tickets to this game will go on sale on a single-game basis to the public on Friday, Aug. 11.

Single-game pricing for the home opener against William & Mary ranges from $23 to $48. Indiana and UConn single-game tickets range in price from $28 to $53, while ACC home games against Duke, Boston College and Georgia Tech are $33 to $58.

Cavalier Value Packages are also available for the first six home games. Each Cavalier Value Package includes an upper level end zone ticket and $8 concessions voucher valid for any food or drink item at the stadium. Cavalier Value Packages are offered for each of these games until nine days prior to kickoff at 11:59 p.m.

Cavalier Value Packages are $15 for the William & Mary game, $23 for Indiana and UConn, and $28 for ACC contests against Duke, Boston College and Georgia Tech.

In addition to being part of the season ticket package, tickets for the Virginia Tech game can also be obtained through the purchase of a Wahoo Three-Game Mini-Package.

The Wahoo Three-Game Mini-Package provides savings off of single-game prices and allows buyers the flexibility to choose games that best fit their schedule. Each three-game package includes the regular season finale against Virginia Tech plus the choice of any other two games (William & Mary – Sept. 2, Indiana, Sept. 9, UConn – Sept. 16, Duke – Oct. 7, Boston College – Oct. 21, Georgia Tech – Nov. 4).

Pricing for the three-game packages range from $75-$159, 12-30% off single-game prices depending on seat location.

Season Tickets

Season tickets are also on sale now for the seven-game home schedule, starting at just $20 per game. There is a 20% discount available to UVA Faculty/Staff and UVA Young Alumni (graduating classes of 2013-2017) on the purchase of season tickets.