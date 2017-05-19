 jump to example.com

UVA football single game tickets on sale

Published Friday, May. 19, 2017, 12:36 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Single-game tickets and Cavalier Value Packages for the first six home games of the 2017 Virginia Football season are on sale now.  Single-game tickets to the home finale against Virginia Tech are currently available to 2017 season ticket holders and Virginia Athletics Foundation donors only.  Tickets to this game will go on sale on a single-game basis to the public on Friday, Aug. 11.

uva footballSingle-game pricing for the home opener against William & Mary ranges from $23 to $48.  Indiana and UConn single-game tickets range in price from $28 to $53, while ACC home games against Duke, Boston College and Georgia Tech are $33 to $58.

Cavalier Value Packages are also available for the first six home games.  Each Cavalier Value Package includes an upper level end zone ticket and $8 concessions voucher valid for any food or drink item at the stadium.  Cavalier Value Packages are offered for each of these games until nine days prior to kickoff at 11:59 p.m.

Cavalier Value Packages are $15 for the William & Mary game, $23 for Indiana and UConn, and $28 for ACC contests against Duke, Boston College and Georgia Tech.

In addition to being part of the season ticket package, tickets for the Virginia Tech game can also be obtained through the purchase of a Wahoo Three-Game Mini-Package.

The Wahoo Three-Game Mini-Package provides savings off of single-game prices and allows buyers the flexibility to choose games that best fit their schedule. Each three-game package includes the regular season finale against Virginia Tech plus the choice of any other two games (William & Mary – Sept. 2, Indiana, Sept. 9, UConn – Sept. 16, Duke – Oct. 7, Boston College – Oct. 21, Georgia Tech – Nov. 4).

Pricing for the three-game packages range from $75-$159, 12-30% off single-game prices depending on seat location.

 

Season Tickets

Season tickets are also on sale now for the seven-game home schedule, starting at just $20 per game. There is a 20% discount available to UVA Faculty/Staff and UVA Young Alumni (graduating classes of 2013-2017) on the purchase of season tickets.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia unemployment rate steady at 3.8 percent
Skyline Drug Task Force makes arrests in Waynesboro
Shenandoah National Park announces temporary closures during helicopter operations
Virginia opens unmanned aircraft runway on Wallops Island
Office of Human Rights, Charlottesville Police host “The Talk”
I-64 paving operations in Albemarle County
VMI falls to ETSU in series opener, 7-5
Shepherd’s two-run double gives Liberty 4-3 win over Presbyterian
No. 9 Virginia falls at Georgia Tech, 14-7
Loopstok home run highlights 9-5 Hillcats win
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wilson Fairchild
Blood discovery could benefit preemies, help end platelet shortages
McAuliffe announces new Virginia lumber sales to Mexico
George Mason announces 2017 Cancun Challenge opponents
Statement by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Chris Cornell
How to make money betting on the NFL
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 