UVA baseball mini-packages, single-game tickets on sale Friday

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Mini-packages and single-game tickets for the 2017 UVA baseball season go on sale Friday (Jan. 6) through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

Mini-Packages

There are two 10-game mini-package options available. The 10-game reserved mini-package gives fans the opportunity to select the 10 games in advance that best fit their schedule while saving up to 50 percent off single-game ticket prices. Reserved seat 10-game mini-packages are $50 and seating is available in the left field bleachers (sections G-L).

The flex package, being introduced for the first time, allows fans the opportunity to purchase a minimum of 10 admission vouchers to be exchanged online for the games of their choice. Flex package vouchers cost $4 each, which also represents a savings of up to 50 percent off single-game ticket prices.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game reserved and general admission ticket options are available for every home game. Reserved seat tickets may be purchased for games played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for $6, $5 for UVA faculty and staff. Reserved seat tickets for games played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are $10 and $6 for UVA faculty and staff. General admission tickets for games played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays are $5 and $4 for UVA faculty and staff, youth (18 and under), and seniors (60 and over). General admission tickets for games played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are $8 and $6 for UVA faculty and staff, youth (18 and under), and seniors (60 and over).

Reserved seats are available in the left field bleachers (sections G-L) while general admission seating is available in the right field bleachers (sections M-R) as well as on the hill and standing room only areas of Davenport Field.

Clubhouse single-game tickets are available for select mid-week games, including VMI (Feb. 21), William & Mary (Feb. 28), Monmouth (March 14), Towson (March 22 and 23), ODU (April 4) and George Washington (April 5). The Clubhouse is the premium seating area located in left center field, featuring a climate-controlled indoor area as well as outdoor seating. Complimentary snacks are available at the Clubhouse as well as a cash bar for all mid-week games. Clubhouse single-game tickets are $12 each.

Family Package tickets include four general admission tickets and four concessions vouchers (valid to be redeemed for $8 worth of concessions) for $44. Additional Family Package tickets are $11 each. Family Packages are available for the Sunday home games vs. Duke (March 26), Louisville (April 2), Pitt (April 9), Notre Dame (April 23), and Miami (May 14).

Fans may purchase season tickets or any of the above ticket options online at VirginiaSports.com/tickets or through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for in-person or telephone purchases. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

2017 Season

The Cavaliers open the 2017 season on Feb. 19 against Liberty at the Charleston Crab House Shootout

in Charleston, S.C. Virginia’s home opener is Feb. 21 vs. VMI. The Cavaliers’ home schedule includes weekend series against Rutgers, Duke, Louisville, Pitt, Notre Dame and Miami.

Under the tutelage of 14th-year head coach Brian O’Connor, Virginia returns 22 letterwinners from its 2016 squad that finished 38-22 and earned host status for an NCAA Regional, marking the Cavaliers’ 13th straight trip to the NCAA tournament. UVA won the 2015 National Championship and has earned four College World Series berths and six NCAA Super Regional appearances since 2009.

All-America outfielder/pitcher Adam Haseley and All-ACC infielders Pavin Smith and Ernie Clement highlight the returning players for the Cavaliers. The junior trio comprises half of Virginia’s six returning position starters.