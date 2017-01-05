 jump to example.com

UVA baseball mini-packages, single-game tickets on sale Friday

Published Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, 5:40 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva baseballMini-packages and single-game tickets for the 2017 UVA baseball season go on sale Friday (Jan. 6) through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

Mini-Packages
There are two 10-game mini-package options available. The 10-game reserved mini-package gives fans the opportunity to select the 10 games in advance that best fit their schedule while saving up to 50 percent off single-game ticket prices. Reserved seat 10-game mini-packages are $50 and seating is available in the left field bleachers (sections G-L).

The flex package, being introduced for the first time, allows fans the opportunity to purchase a minimum of 10 admission vouchers to be exchanged online for the games of their choice. Flex package vouchers cost $4 each, which also represents a savings of up to 50 percent off single-game ticket prices.

Single-Game Tickets
Single-game reserved and general admission ticket options are available for every home game. Reserved seat tickets may be purchased for games played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for $6, $5 for UVA faculty and staff. Reserved seat tickets for games played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are $10 and $6 for UVA faculty and staff. General admission tickets for games played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays are $5 and $4 for UVA faculty and staff, youth (18 and under), and seniors (60 and over). General admission tickets for games played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are $8 and $6 for UVA faculty and staff, youth (18 and under), and seniors (60 and over).

Reserved seats are available in the left field bleachers (sections G-L) while general admission seating is available in the right field bleachers (sections M-R) as well as on the hill and standing room only areas of Davenport Field.

Clubhouse single-game tickets are available for select mid-week games, including VMI (Feb. 21), William & Mary (Feb. 28), Monmouth (March 14), Towson (March 22 and 23), ODU (April 4) and George Washington (April 5). The Clubhouse is the premium seating area located in left center field, featuring a climate-controlled indoor area as well as outdoor seating. Complimentary snacks are available at the Clubhouse as well as a cash bar for all mid-week games. Clubhouse single-game tickets are $12 each.

Family Package tickets include four general admission tickets and four concessions vouchers (valid to be redeemed for $8 worth of concessions) for $44. Additional Family Package tickets are $11 each. Family Packages are available for the Sunday home games vs. Duke (March 26), Louisville (April 2), Pitt (April 9), Notre Dame (April 23), and Miami (May 14).

Fans may purchase season tickets or any of the above ticket options online at VirginiaSports.com/tickets or through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for in-person or telephone purchases. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

2017 Season
The Cavaliers open the 2017 season on Feb. 19 against Liberty at the Charleston Crab House Shootout
in Charleston, S.C. Virginia’s home opener is Feb. 21 vs. VMI. The Cavaliers’ home schedule includes weekend series against Rutgers, Duke, Louisville, Pitt, Notre Dame and Miami.

Under the tutelage of 14th-year head coach Brian O’Connor, Virginia returns 22 letterwinners from its 2016 squad that finished 38-22 and earned host status for an NCAA Regional, marking the Cavaliers’ 13th straight trip to the NCAA tournament. UVA won the 2015 National Championship and has earned four College World Series berths and six NCAA Super Regional appearances since 2009.

All-America outfielder/pitcher Adam Haseley and All-ACC infielders Pavin Smith and Ernie Clement highlight the returning players for the Cavaliers. The junior trio comprises half of Virginia’s six returning position starters.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Auditions for Xanadu at the Wayne Theatre set for Jan. 21-22

Auditions for an upcoming Wayne Theatre production of the musical Xanadu are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.

Viewpoints looks at Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity

Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity executive director Lance Barton joins Viewpoints to talk about the non-profit's efforts to boost home ownership in the Greater Augusta region.

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

Dominion comments on FERC statement on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion commented on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Draft Environmental Statement released today by the FERC.

Wayne Theatre announces 2017 season highlights

"The Voice" finalist Chris Mann highlights the 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 