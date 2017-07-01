UVA alum Leah Smith captures national title in 1500m freestyle

Former UVA swimmer Leah Smith (Class of 2017) captured the national title in the 1500m freestyle on Saturday (July 1) at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. The first-place finish qualified Smith in her fifth event for the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary (July 23-30).

Smith finished with a time of 16:01.02 in the 1500m freestyle, which ranks second in the world this year.

Smith qualified for the World Championships in all five of her events, also earning a roster spot in the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle and the 400m individual medley earlier in the week.

Smith recorded her first national title in the 400m individual medley with a time of 4:33.86, the second fastest swim in the world this year. She additionally finished second in the 200m freestyle (1:56.68), 400m freestyle (4:03.77) and 800m freestyle (8:20.46). Her time in the 800m freestyle ranks second in the world, while her 400m freestyle time ranks third. Smith recorded the eighth fastest time in the 200m freestyle.

Also competing in final events on Saturday, rising senior Jennifer Marrkand (Westford, Mass.) placed 14th in the 200m individual medley with a time of 2:15.72. Rising junior Sam Magnan (Bethlehem, Pa.) finished 20th in the 800m freestyle with a time of 8:08.15.

In addition to tonight’s finals, Marrkand finished sixth in the 200m butterfly with a time of 2:09.58 and 15th in the 200m freestyle with a time of 1:59.85.

Rising sophomore Madeleine Vonderhaar (Lakeside Park, Ky.) finished 23rd in the 50m breaststroke (32.59) and 100m breaststroke (1:10.53).

Rising junior Bryce Keblish (Fairfield, Conn.) recorded a time of 24.26 in the 50m butterfly to place 13th overall.

In the 1500m freestyle, Magnan recorded a time of 15:33.95. He finished 21st in the event.

Rising sophomore Morgan Hill (Olney, Md.) placed 21st in the 100m freestyle with a time of 55.93.

Smith will travel with the U.S. national team to the World Championships in Budapest Hungary. The meet will runJuly 23-30.