UVA adds Hudson Bates to volleyball staff

Published Friday, Apr. 21, 2017, 10:27 am

uva volleyballUVA head volleyball coach Aaron Smith completed his staff with the addition of Hudson Bates as assistant coach.

“Hudson Bates is a great addition to our staff,” Smith said. “His vast experience and success as a player and a coach will benefit the program in a variety of ways. Hudson has a special way of connecting with and teaching players that have a passion to learn. He will make a lasting impact on our student-athletes throughout their time here at Virginia.”

Bates joins the Cavaliers after serving as the men’s head volleyball coach at Marymount University (Arlington, Va.) for the last four years, the program he helped launch in 2013. In its third season of competition, Marymount produced the program’s first AVCA All-American. Marymount reached a national ranking of No. 9 in Bates’ fourth season. Bates led Marymount to the Continental Volleyball Conference tournament in three of his four seasons as head coach.

In 2017, Bates had three players earn all-conference honors as the team finished 19-10 overall and 13-1 in CVC play. Bates led Marymount to the CVC regular season title and earned the top seed in the conference tournament. He led the Saints to a 19-11 record in the program’s third season in 2016, finishing third in the Continental Volleyball Conference at 9-3. The season was highlighted by a win over No. 4 Rutgers University-Newark during the regular season. In his second year, Marymount made the CVC tournament for the first time and had a player named CVC Rookie of the Year.

Bates began coaching as a volunteer assistant coach at George Mason from 2008-09.

A standout player at George Mason from 2005-08, he totaled more than 1,000 kills, was a three-time EIVA All-Conference member and 2005 Newcomer of the Year for the Patriots. He also garnered several EIVA Player of the Week honors and was named AVCA National Player of the Week once.

Following college, Bates was invited to train and compete with the USA Men’s National team from 2008-10 and competed professionally in the Puerto Rico Superior League and Qatar National League from 2008-12.

Bates still competes as a professional beach volleyball player on the AVP tour and ranks among the top-10 teams in the nation. In 2010, he was a member of the USA National beach team and has represented the USA in multiple international FIVB tournaments throughout the years.

