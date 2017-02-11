Turnovers plague Bridgewater in loss to E&H

Emory & Henry outscored Bridgewater College 24-10 in the second quarter to take a 17-point halftime lead and the Wasps pulled away in the second half for an 81-48 win in ODAC women’s basketball action.

The teams traded points early before the Wasps used a 9-2 run to forge ahead.

Kara Stafford put the hosts on the scoreboard with two free throws, but Kaitlyn Lehan answered with two foul shots to knot the score at 2-2. Emory & Henry’s Sydney McKinney and Bridgewater’s Rebecca Harvey then traded buckets to make it 4-4. Asia Jenkins put the Wasps ahead with a jumper before a jumper by Eagles’ guard Jessica Lam tied the contest at 6-6.

The Wasps then used the 9-2 spurt to take the lead for good. Two more free throws by Stafford and a layup by McKinney pushed the lead to 10-6. Allie Coburn hit two free throws for the Eagles, but Tessa Johnston tallied from 3-point range and McKinney scored again from inside, giving the Wasps a 15-8 lead with 3:01 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles pulled to within two points when Jasmine Pinder knocked down a 3-pointer and Lehan worked inside for a bucket, making the score 15-13. Megan Jacoby made 1-of-2 foul shots with 26 seconds left for a 16-13 Wasps’ lead after one quarter.

A layup by Lehan to start the second quarter made it a one-point game before five straight points by Peyton Williams put the Wasps ahead by six, 21-15. Sydni Carey scored on a short jumper for the Eagles, but Emory & Henry scored the next six points to lead 27-17 with 6:56 left in the half.

Turnovers plagued the Eagles as they committed 13 of their 35 miscues in the second quarter. Bridgewater turned the ball over seven times in the final seven minutes of the second quarter and the Wasps took advantage by taking a 40-23 lead at the break.

Bridgewater trimmed the deficit down to 11 points on two free throws by Lehan midway through the third quarter, but a 7-0 Wasps’ run capped by Jenkins’ 3-pointer pushed the margin to 18 points, 53-35, with 3:16 left in the third quarter.

After a jumper by Lam made the score 53-37, the Wasps closed the quarter with an 11-0 run to open up a 64-37 lead.

Turnovers and rebounds made the difference for the Wasps. Emory & Henry scored 37 points off of Bridgewater’s 35 turnovers. The Wasps outrebounded the Eagles 45-25. Emory & Henry grabbed 23 offensive rebounds, leading to 20 second-chance points.

Lehan led the Eagles with 15 points, followed by Lam with 11 and Harvey with 10. Laken Blackburn came off the bench to lead the winners with 14 points.

Bridgewater, now 13-10 and 6-8 in the ODAC, will close out the regular season with a pair of home games next week. The Eagles host Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday evening in the Play4Kay Pink Game. Saturday the Eagles will recognize their seniors in the final game of the regular season when Bridgewater hosts Roanoke College.