 jump to example.com

Turks top TomSox, snap losing streak

Published Friday, Jun. 9, 2017, 11:07 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Ty Andrus hits a walk-off RBI single to add on to his current six game hit-streak to help Harrisonburg outlast the Charlottesville TomSox (5-2) 4-3 in 14 innings Friday night. Zach Kuchmaner had three hits and a run scored and Tony Beam had two and a run scored to add on for the Harrisonburg Turks (2-5).

Davis Kirkpatrick (1-0) takes his first decision of the season for the Turks and Nick Roth (1-1) takes his first loss. Kirkpatrick pitched 8.0 innings, allowing six hits and no runs while adding on six strikeouts. Roth pitched 7.2 innings, giving up one run on six hits and added three strikeouts.

Bryan Arias improved his hit streak to five games with a 2-for-6 perfomance and added on a RBI. Cole Migliorini went 3-for-6 with an RBI to lead the TomSox in hitting.

The Turks will be back at home for their last game of the 3-game home stand against the Staunton Braves (3-3)Saturday night. Probable starters for the game are Tucker McCoy for the Turks and Deacon Medders for the TomSox. They will both be looking for their first decisions of the season. Game time will be 7:30pm.

CHA     0 0 0    0 0 1     2 0 0      0 0 0      0 0       3 11 1
HAR     0 1 1    0 0 1     0 0 0     0 0 0    0 1          4 13 1

Sorokowski, Roth (7), and Johnson.
Studstill, Kirkpatrick (7), and Llewellyn.
W – Kirkpatrick (1-0), L – Roth (1-1)

For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Mark Woods announces retirement
Generals top Lumberjacks, 8-6
Wood Ducks return favor with 1-0 shutout of P-Nats
Two football graduate transfers will not enroll at UVA
Squirrels dismantle first place Altoona
Castro’s homer in eighth gives Hillcats 4-3 win
What can we do to solve the e-waste problem caused by so many of us tossing our cell phones out and getting new ones every two years?
Tips for making financial preparations for your eventual retirement
Game Notes: Turks look to break losing skid
Kaine introduces bill to protect LGBT Americans from housing discrimination
The pros and cons of global outsourcing
Central Shenandoah EMS Council announces regional EMS award recipients
Berkmar Drive, Hilton Heights Road closed overnight Friday
Reyes’ 10 K’s highlight Potomac 10-0 wictory
How to market your small business in a cost efficient manner
Virginia Tech, Project Wing, and partners team up with NASA on unmanned traffic management
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 