Turks top TomSox, snap losing streak

Ty Andrus hits a walk-off RBI single to add on to his current six game hit-streak to help Harrisonburg outlast the Charlottesville TomSox (5-2) 4-3 in 14 innings Friday night. Zach Kuchmaner had three hits and a run scored and Tony Beam had two and a run scored to add on for the Harrisonburg Turks (2-5).

Davis Kirkpatrick (1-0) takes his first decision of the season for the Turks and Nick Roth (1-1) takes his first loss. Kirkpatrick pitched 8.0 innings, allowing six hits and no runs while adding on six strikeouts. Roth pitched 7.2 innings, giving up one run on six hits and added three strikeouts.

Bryan Arias improved his hit streak to five games with a 2-for-6 perfomance and added on a RBI. Cole Migliorini went 3-for-6 with an RBI to lead the TomSox in hitting.

The Turks will be back at home for their last game of the 3-game home stand against the Staunton Braves (3-3)Saturday night. Probable starters for the game are Tucker McCoy for the Turks and Deacon Medders for the TomSox. They will both be looking for their first decisions of the season. Game time will be 7:30pm.

CHA 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 11 1

HAR 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 13 1

Sorokowski, Roth (7), and Johnson.

Studstill, Kirkpatrick (7), and Llewellyn.

W – Kirkpatrick (1-0), L – Roth (1-1)

For additional game information, go to harrisonburgturks.com