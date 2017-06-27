Trenton pick-six sinks Squirrels

The Trenton Thunder (49-27) interrupted a pitcher’s duel with a six-run sixth inning, leveling the series against Richmond (32-44) in a 10-4 victory Tuesday at Arm & Hammer Park. Trenton RHP Zack Littell struck out 10 and did not allow a run over six innings to earn the win. Brandon Bednar connected on a pair of doubles and C.J. Hinojosa drilled an extra-base hit in the defeat. Game three of the series will be on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Trenton’s right-hander Zack Littell (2-0) kept Richmond off the board, tossing six scoreless innings in just his second Double-A start. Littell pitched around a leadoff base hit in the second and a pair of walks in the third to keep the game scoreless. The righty used 58 pitches and struck out five of the first nine outs recorded.

Cory Taylor was also sharp early for Richmond in his 13th start of the season. Taylor allowed an infield hit in the first and a two-out single in the second. The righty cruised through the third and fourth innings, needing only 51 pitches over the first four stanzas.

Offensive opportunities were tough to come by on Tuesday. Brandon Bednar doubled in the fourth, but was stranded when Littell stuck out the next two batters to end the inning.

Trenton rallied to break the stalemate with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Catcher Sharif Othman drilled the first pitch of the inning off the right field foul as the first of six Trenton hits in the inning. Othman added a double his second time up in the frame and the Thunder sent 11 men to the plate. Following the homer, Jorge Mateo, Thairo Estrada and Mike Ford all connected on base hits. Ford delivered and RBI single and Billy Fleming drove home the third run of the inning with a sacrifice fly. Rashad Crawford then reached on an error, scoring a run and ending the day for Taylor. Ryan Halstead relieved Taylor and allowed a run on a pair of doubles before Yordy Cabrera was entered to get the final out of the inning.

Taylor (2-6) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits. He struck out two and did not walk a batter in the defeat. It was the first start this season where Taylor did not walk a hitter.

The Thunder piled on four more runs off of Cabrera in the seventh, taking a 10-0 lead. Crawford delivered an RBI single and Zack Zehner drilled a towering three-run homer over the left field wall to seal the game.

Richmond rallied a bit too late, scoring four runs in the top of the eighth inning. Slade Heathcott walked to start put the offense in motion and C.J. Hinojosa cranked a double off the left field wall. Miguel Gomez then provided a sacrifice fly and Bednar delivered a two-run double. Ryan Lollis capped the scoring with an RBI base hit to left for a 10-4 score.