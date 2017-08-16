Travel Channel coming to The Diamond this Friday

The Flying Squirrels and the city of Richmond will be in the national spotlight when the Travel Channel show “Food Paradise” comes to The Diamond on Friday, August 18 as the team opens up a three-day weekend series against the Akron RubberDucks at 7:05 p.m.

“As we close out the 2017 season, we are excited to finish strong and having the Food Paradise crew here filming this weekend exemplifies that,” said Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell. “The uniqueness of them here at The Diamond will create a buzz that will continue to build great momentum not only through 2017, but into next year as well.”

“Food Paradise” discovers top dining locations across the country that have a one-of-a-kind experience. This season, the show is creating a special episode highlighting the top menu items at ballparks across Minor League Baseball and the Flying Squirrels were selected to participate from the more than 160 teams. The show is coming to The Diamond to showcase Richmond and food options at the park.

On display will be a variety of Flying Squirrels menu options that have grown over the years. This season alone, the team added The Dog House – a stand dedicated to creative hot dog offerings as well as gluten free options. The Flying Squirrels are constantly crafting and refining the menu at The Diamond, under the guidance of Director of Food & Beverage Joshua Barban. The team has also partnered with Latitude Sea Food Company to bring into the park tasty delights such as Hellfire Shrimp.

The Travel Channel’s arrival will coincide with the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for an action-packed three-game homestand. Friday is also the Squirrels annual Grateful Dead Night with free Grateful Dead-themed shirts to the first 1,000 fans presented by Virginia Commonwealth Bank (15+). Grateful Dead tribute band Dead Giveaway will play on the Elephant Auto Insurance Fan Zone starting at 6 p.m.

A full rundown of promotions for the weekend can be found here.