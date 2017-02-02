What time does the Super Bowl start? TV ads could set records

For many viewers, Super Bowl advertising is bigger than the game itself. Sunday night’s contest is likely to set records as one of the most expensive ever for advertisers.

Virginia Tech marketing expert Rajesh Bagchi says the advertising landscape has changed so much, Super Bowl advertising alone may not be enough to engage consumers.

“If a company has the resources to shell out $5 million dollars, I think the Super Bowl may still provide an amazing opportunity to reach out to one-hundred-plus million people in one shot,” said Bagchi, the Richard E. Sorensen Jr. Faculty Fellow in Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business, who teaches marketing research, marketing analytics, consumer behavior, judgment and decision-making and hold research expertise in pricing, numerosity, goals, and loyalty rewards.

“Given that our attention is now so fragmented, this may still be invaluable. However, firms need to realize that this alone may not be enough,” said Bagchi, who points to other marketing platforms such as social media, print and consumer product ratings to supplement dollars spent on the big game.

