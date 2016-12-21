Three most effective ways to promote your news website

While you may believe that promoting your news website will be different than how you would promote any other website, the truth is that the marketing techniques you should use are largely the same. In other words, the same methods you would use for marketing a website that sells products are the same as you would for a website that shares recent news and current events.

Here are the three most effective ways to promote your news website:

1. Run A Killer SEO Campaign

SEO, the abbreviated form of Search Engine Optimization, is simply defined as the process of enhancing the visibility of your website on a search engine results page. While there are a number of ways to run an effective SEO campaign, the most effective will be to optimize your headlines and content with popular keywords and phrases that people are most likely to type into their search engine.

The overall effectiveness of your SEO campaign will be tied directly to how popular your news site is. This is why it’s important that you make sure you’re not doing anything wrong. A good strategy will be to use an SEO page analysis service that will generate a report for your website informing you of any errors in your website’s SEO. By fixing those errors, you will immediately strengthen your site’s visibility on search engines.

2. Interacting Directly With People On Social Media

Social media sites, especially Facebook and Twitter, are excellent opportunities for reaching out to people with news. In fact, there are some news organizations that don’t have a website and just use social media alone.

You will want to run an effective social media marketing campaign to complement your SEO one. But the key to running a solid social media campaign isn’t just to publish great content with SEO keywords in your posts. Rather, you will want to engage with users directly in the comments section of your posts.

For example, if someone asks you a question in a comment, answer it. If someone makes a compelling point or statement, respond to it and perhaps share it. Ultimately, the ability to directly interact with people is what makes social media so useful as a marketing tool.

3. Run Ads Promoting Your Site

While it’s the oldest trick in the book, you should still consider the idea of running advertisements to promote your website. Specifically you will to include calls to action in your ads that compel a person to do something. For example, you can announce special contests or giveaways, or simply include a special tagline that articulates what type of news your website is about.

You should also strongly consider running these ads on social media outlets such as Facebook, where they stand a greater chance of reaching out to more people.

Get Your Name Out There

There’s a lot of news sites out there already, so remember that you need to have high quality and thought provoking content in order to stand out. By following the marketing tips in this article, your news site will stand a solid chance of outpacing your competition and reaching out to more people.