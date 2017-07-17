Why taking action is critical when you’re in debt, and how united debt counselors may help

When you’re in debt, it can feel like every move is the wrong move. No matter how much you try to repay your debts on time and in full, the process of juggling car payments, student loans, and mortgage installments can just feel overwhelming. Once you realize you’re in this situation, it’s important to act fast. With United Debt Counselors, you’re given an assessment of your debt situation and presented with a plan for a way out.

Realizing You Need Extra Help

Many debtors come to the realization that debt settlement isn’t something they can do on their own. When you reach out to United Debt Counselors, you will speak with a representative who can assess your unique situation quickly and comprehensively and develop a plan. Thereafter, when you meet with a representative in person, that individual will further outline the program and be available to answer any remaining questions so that you can determine if UDC is right for you. The hardest part is taking the first step. After you contact UDC, they’ll begin doing the hard work for you.

Setting Up a Savings Account

Assuming that you hire UDC to assist in settling your debts, you’ll be asked to open a special purpose savings account and save. Your savings will go directly toward the program fees and repayment of your debts. You’ll simply continue living your life and add to your account each month. Meanwhile, UDC will be working hard to settle your debts, one at a time.

Putting Your Trust in UDC’s Professionals

Your debt won’t be erased overnight. UDC is not about a quick fix to debt or a get-out-of-jail-free card. What UDC promises is the possibility of a future without struggling under mountains of un-payable debt.

Life After Debt

When you trust UDC with your debt, they will honor that trust by working to settle your debts. UDC’s whole job is to break the cycle of debt, not to prolong it. The service they provide is swift and transparent. A life free of debt is something every American is entitled to, and something that most Americans only dream of. UDC’s debt relief program is offered in 18 states across the U.S. Reaching out is the best thing you can do to take your debt into your own hands.