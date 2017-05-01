 jump to example.com

SVEC prepares for potential strong Monday storms

Published Monday, May. 1, 2017, 12:36 pm

With potentially strong storms in the forecast for parts of Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s eight-county service area this afternoon, SVEC will have extra support staff on standby, ready to respond, should the situation require additional help. SVEC continues to monitor the progression of the storm and is in regular contact with the National Weather Service.

svecShenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative would like to remind our member-owners that now is the time to prepare for possible inclement weather.  “Blinking” of lights may occur, and this is a normal condition during an event such as this.  The potential for strong storms presents the chance for power outages. Depending on the severity of the storms, it is possible that outages may last an extended period of time.

SVEC makes every effort to have power restored to members as quickly and safely as possible.  The Cooperative would like to offer these tips in case of an outage:

  • Do not make any attempts to clear trees or other debris from power lines. Note the location, and any other important information regarding these situations, and contact SVEC.  Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative will work to ensure that power is restored as soon as possible.  Avoid contact with downed power lines.
  • In the event that you lose power and you are an SVEC member, call SVEC at 1-800-234-7832, even if you think your neighbor may have called. It is more effective for SVEC to know where all outages are.
  • Make sure that your cell phone is fully charged, in the event of an outage.
  • The SVEC app, MySVEC, is a great tool to use to report your outage and monitor restoration progress from your mobile device. Visit www.svec.coop/Your-Cooperative/MySVEC-App.aspx for more information.

To make sure you and your family have the necessities for an outage, SVEC advises that you prepare a home outage kit. Good items to include are:

  • Flashlights and extra batteries
  • A battery operated radio
  • Candles or lanterns and matches
  • An alternate source of heat
  • Canned or packaged foods, powdered milk and beverages, dry cereal
  • Water (one gallon per person per day for drinking; fill bathtub and other containers for flushing toilets and other needs)
  • Non-electric can opener
  • Disposable plates and utensils
  • Camp stove or other emergency cooking device
  • Extra blankets or sleeping bags
  • Fire extinguisher
  • First aid kit
  • If needed, extra baby food, formula, diapers

Chartered in 1936, SVEC serves approximately 92,000 meters in the counties of Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren and the city of Winchester in Virginia. Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative was the first electric cooperative chartered in Virginia. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. SVEC supports our armed services and veterans in employment opportunities.

