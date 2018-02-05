STAB’s Lourie to head Virginia Association of Independent Schools

The Virginia Association of Independent Schools (VAIS), the leading nonprofit accrediting association of independent PK-12 schools in Virginia, announced at its bi-annual business meeting on January 23 at The Boar’s Head in Charlottesville the election of three new board members as Directors-at-Large to its Board of Directors: Jesse Grapes, Headmaster, Benedictine College Preparatory (Richmond); Janet F. Marsh, Congressional School (Alexandria); and Richard Jung, Executive Director, Association of Independent Schools of Greater Washington, D.C.

The membership confirmed Peter Mertz, Headmaster, Hampton Roads Academy (Newport News), and Elinor Scully, Head of School, The Langley School (McLean) for a second term to the Board as Directors-at-Large.

Beginning July 1, 2018, the executive positions of the VAIS Board of Directors are as follows: President of the Board, David S. Lourie, Head of School, St. Anne’s-Belfield School (Charlottesville); Vice President & President Elect, Michael D. Groves, President, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson); Treasurer, Christian J. Proctor, Head of School, North Cross School; and Secretary, Robert E. Gregg, Head of School, Green Hedges School (Vienna).