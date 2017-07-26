 jump to example.com

Squirrels squander sweep opportunity

Published Wednesday, Jul. 26, 2017, 3:44 pm

The Flying Squirrels (42-59) squandered a 3-1 lead and missed out on their first series sweep by allowing four runs to the Senators (42-60) in the ninth inning on Wednesday afternoon. Richmond snapped their three-game winning streak in the 5-3 defeat in front of 8,242 fans at The Diamond. Tyler Cyr (4-2) was charged with the blown save and loss, scuffling with a pair of infield hits in the final frame. The lost lead eliminated a quality start from pitcher Tyler Herb, who tossed 6.2 innings in a no-decision. Richmond will continue the homestand on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. against the Erie SeaWolves.

richmond flying squirrelsCyr entered up 3-1 and was greeted by some poor luck in the Senators uprising. The first ball in play glanced off his glove and trickled into right field for a single. The next batter Osvaldo Abreu reached on a bunt base hit and Khayyan Norfork dropped down a sacrifice bunt. After pinch-hitter Stephen Perez was hit by a pitch, Victor Robles lined an RBI single to left, pulling Harrisburg to within a run, 3-2. The Senators then took the lead on a ground ball to first base. K.C. Hobson fielded and threw high to home plate, scoring a pair of runners. Jose Marmolejos added an RBI ground out for the 5 -3 advantage. Cyr suffered the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) in one inning of work.

Harrisburg reliever Braulio Lara (1-2) picked up the win with two scoreless innings. Brady Dragmire set the Squirrels down in the ninth to save the game.

Richmond possessed the lead for the majority of the game. Following the Flying Squirrels third shutout of the year, Tyler Herb kept the Senators off the board over 6.2 innings on Wednesday afternoon. It appeared as though Harrisburg would emerge from an offensive drought after the first three batters of the game reached safely. Herb calmly picked off a runner and utilized a double play to escape one of his most difficult inning of the game

The Squirrels also hit into a double play, ending the second inning against right-hander Wirkin Estevez. Estevez punched out a pair of batters in the first and was in control through the first three innings. Estevez also pitched around an error and needed only 31 pitches to obtain the first nine outs.
Richmond snapped the scoreless game with a pair of runs in the fourth and another in the fifth. Myles Schroder was hit by a pitch to start the frame and advanced to second on a base hit form K.C. Hobson. Brandon Bednar then put Richmond on the board with a booming double to right field. After a ground ball forced Hobson at the plate, C.J. Hinojosa ripped an RBI single into left field for a 2-0 lead. Hobson made it a 3-0 contest with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Herb continued to deal, picking up where yesterday’s starting pitcher Dan Slania left off. The recently-acquired righty retired the side in order in the third, fourth and sixth innings. Harrisburg gained some traction by scoring a run and loading the bases in the seventh, forcing Herb from the game. Ryan Halstead entered to end the threat and save the final line for Herb (6.2IP, 8H, R, 0BB, 2K 98 pitches).

Cody Hall took over for Richmond in the eighth and Tyler Cyr entered with a 3-1 lead in the ninth.

